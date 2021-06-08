TUPELO • Tuesday’s slate of City Council races produced no surprises, with all incumbents winning re-election and several open seats to remain in the hands of the same party.
With the general election over, the Tupelo City Council will have three new members come July, but will keep the same partisan split of five Republicans and two Democrats.
There will also be three women on the City Council. During the last two terms, there has only been one woman on the council.
In Ward 1, Republican Chad Mim defeated Democratic challenger Geraldine Brinkley Tuesday night, according to election-day vote totals.
Mims had 85.9% of the election day vote, while Brinkley had 14.1%.
The new councilman will replace outgoing incumbent Markel Whittington, also a Republican. Whittington unsuccessfully ran for mayor this election cycle.
In Ward 2, incumbent Republican Lynn Bryan defeated Democrat challenger Demetra Tubbs Sherer.
Bryan had 62.4% of the election day vote, while Sherer had 37.6%.
In Ward 3, incumbent Republican Travis Beard defeated Democratic challenger Kenneth Wayne.
Beard had 56.4% of the election day vote, while Wayne had 43.6%.
In Ward 4, incumbent Democrat Nettie Davis was unopposed.
In Ward 5, incumbent Republican Buddy Palmer defeated Democrat Hannah Maharrey and independent Cecil Glenn Nabors.
Palmer had 62.2% of the election day vote, while Maharrey had 29.9% and Nabors had 7.9%.
In Ward 6, Republican Janet Gaston defeated Democrat Rasheeda Iyanda.
Gaston had 88.1% of the election day vote, while Iyanda had 11.9%.
The new Ward 6 representative will replace outgoing Republican incumbent Mike Bryan. Gaston defeated Bryan in the primary.
In Ward 7, Democrat Rosie Jones was unopposed Tuesday. She previously defeated outgoing incumbent Willie Jennings in a primary.
New four-year terms of municipal office begin on July 1.