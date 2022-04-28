TUPELO • Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer has lived in East Tupelo most of his adult life, and since the city annexed East Tupelo about a decade ago, he has represented it on the city council.
Currently in his third term, Palmer said there are some projects and issues in his ward he hopes to address during his time in office, including meeting growing infrastructure needs, increasing rental code enforcement and locating more affordable housing in his neighborhoods.
Infrastructure on Palmer’s mind
Infrastructure is at or near the top of the list of concerns for every council member in Tupelo, and Palmer is no exception.
Elvis Presley Drive is an immediate concern.
With money in the capital budget, Palmer said it’s as good a time as any to make some much-needed repairs and modifications to the roadway.
“You could have a wreck and not be found for six months because the ditches are so bad,” he said.
But City Engineer Dennis Bonds said that while improvements to Elvis Presley Drive are a possibility, they aren’t a priority. Widening the road would involve a lot of factors, he said, including existing right of ways and whether landowners would work with the city.
Although work on Elvis Presley Drive is included in the city’s capital plan, it has not been given a date for when any renovations would begin.
Meanwhile, Palmer also said he is “tickled to death” by the Major Thoroughfare Committee's upcoming work on Eason Boulevard.
“It is a much-traveled road,” Palmer said. “I think it is time for (work) to move forward.”
That work, recently approved by members of the Major Thoroughfare Committee, includes widening the road between Veterans Boulevard to Briar Ridge Road.
Bonds said the project would likely start and finish over the summer.
The committee also slated a road-widening project for Veterans Boulevard between East Main Street to Ham Street. Bonds said the committee placed the Veterans project in its current phase, but it could be moved to the next five-year phase if needed.
Code Enforcement is key to building neighborhoods
Palmer said code enforcement inspectors have been stretched too thin, leading to increased code violations, particularly among renters. This becomes an issue, he said, when residents breaking codes make neighborhoods less desirable for those looking to move to the city.
“Code enforcement is No. 1, and the city is taking care of it as we speak,” he said, noting the recent reorganization of the city’s development services department.
According to Development Services Director Tanner Newman, the most commonly broken codes include unkempt lawns (grass that exceeds 5 inches in height violates city ordinances) and parked cars in yards.
These issues, though small, are considered during property appraisals, which Newman said is the driving force for many residents who want stronger code enforcement.
Newman, whose department is in the middle of a complex restructuring, noted that the city recently hired a new chief code inspector and plans to hire additional code inspectors soon.
As part of this restructuring, the city plans to double its code enforcement inspector staff and move away from reactive code enforcement toward a more proactive approach. Each inspector will be assigned a specific ward to patrol for code violations.
"We are going to a ward-based system,” Newman said. “Right now, we have three rental and code inspectors handling the entire city. It is no secret that the city has a backlog on renal inspections. … We anticipate that the addition of four inspectors will cut down significantly on that backlog.”
Affordable housing a priority with pitfalls
The cornerstone of any community, Palmer said, is affordable living space for residents.
In Ward 5, there’s not enough of it.
Though an important issue, Palmer noted that increasing the amount of affordable housing is highly complex, with no immediate solution. He also said affordable housing has only become more challenging because of inflated costs in materials.
City Planner Jenny Savely said affordable housing, though broad, can be defined as any housing with a mortgage that is within 30% of an area's median monthly income
According to 2020 Census data, Tupelo’s median income was $54,691, while the median monthly mortgage for a home was $1,160, which is 25% of the city’s median monthly income. Savely said the metric does not account for low-income affordable housing, which is a much bigger problem in the city, state and country.
“We are in a moment where the cost of living is going up, and the cost of building materials is higher than it has ever been,” she said. “It becomes a balance of how you’re thinking about people in your neighborhood versus the housing values. We are in a difficult place in this.”
Savely defined low-income affordable housing as eating less than 30% of the monthly income of a full-time minimum wage worker. In a 40-hour workweek, someone making minimum wage would bring home around $1,200.
By Savely’s definition, that would make an affordable rental rate or mortgage of $350 per month, an amount Savely called “difficult to impossible.”
“At a federal level, how we understand our low limits of poverty and minimum wage are dated and don’t line up with our changing economic and housing situation,” she said. “At our level, we are stuck dealing with what we are dealing with.”
The solution, Savely said, would need to be “creative” while also considering property values, annual taxes and the layout of the city decades from now. Savley noted that Ward 5 was the only Ward without overlay districts, which means housing restrictions and requirements are more relaxed, leaving room for cheaper construction costs.
Newman said affordable housing has been a priority for the city and that the administration has a focus on growing residential opportunities. He said, like Mill Village in Ward 3, Ward 5 has the potential to see tremendous residential growth. Developers often go to older neighborhoods to buy aging homes for renovation or to build smaller-scale properties, Newman said.
“Ward 5 is a prime example of an area that is waiting to be tapped by developers for revitalization,” Newman said. “We have a real opportunity as a city to look at East Tupelo and determine how we as a city can cultivate that revitalization.”
Newman said he tasked Savely with examining city-owned property in neighborhoods and seeing what concepts could be located in those areas to bring on more development. He also said multiple developers approached the city looking to create subdivisions in Palmer's ward.
Ward 5 storm shelter needs expansion
Palmer said he’d also like to expand the storm shelter at Veterans Park, which he says isn’t large enough. As it stands now, he said the shelter can only hold a few dozen residents.
“We need a little bit bigger shelter,” he said. “During the last storm, the shelter was packed tight.”
Chief Operating Officer Don Lewis said the city was looking for federal funding related to emergency response and building a new shelter in East Tupelo. He said grants for shelters and storm response are often based on the number of storms and the amount of danger they cause in a given time.
“That area would be a priority for us,” he said. “If we find federal funding for a storm shelter, it would be No. 1 on the list because we have something for every other area, but we don’t have a large shelter in East Tupelo.”