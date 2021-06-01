EDITOR'S NOTE: This story is the first in a series highlighting the candidates running for Tupelo City Council. Additional entries will run throughout the week.
TUPELO • Both candidates vying to fill the Ward 1 City Council seat are highlighting infrastructure policy as a major campaign theme, although they disagree in key ways.
Republican candidate Chad Mims is focusing on quality-of-life issues and recreational opportunities, including his desire to improve the publicly-owned Bel Air Golf Course.
Democrat Geraldine Brinkley is foregrounding road infrastructure and safety, claiming that the Walsh Road area of Ward 1 has fallen behind and needs upgrades.
Both candidates describe the city of Tupelo as a thriving community in need of a City Council representative willing to foster continued improvement and growth.
Brinkley is an entrepreneur who co-owns Brinkley’s Builder & Service, and is also involved in Christian ministry.
“I want to see this city continue to move forward,” Brinkley said in a recent interview with the Daily Journal. “That’s one of the reasons I decided to run for City Council.”
Mims is a Tupelo native. He works as a sales representative for pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim.
“We want to attract young talent and make it a place that people want to move back to,” Mims said in a recent interview, speaking about Tupelo. “I want to be a part of that and I’m excited about the opportunity.”
There is no incumbent in the race. Outgoing Ward 1 representative, Markel Whittington, unsuccessfully ran for mayor earlier this year. That means Ward 1 is certain to have a first-term council member when municipal terms of office begin in July.
In a recent Daily Journal forum, Mims and Brinkley agreed on a swathe of issues, including affordable housing, homelessness and the city’s police advisory board. On these topics both candidates largely lauded ongoing efforts of the current administration and called for similar approaches going forward.
On other issues, they disagree or offer different ideas.
Infrastructure issues
Brinkley and Mims offer very different views of what infrastructure issues matter most in the ward.
Brinkley voiced concerns about the condition and safety of roads in the Walsh Road area, which has increasingly become used by traffic traveling to Endville Road. This area has become a “very dangerous road” for residents, especially children, according to Brinkley.
“The main thing is our roads,” Brinkley said. “That’s one of the reasons I was prompted to run.”
Mims didn’t offer any specific views about which streets and roads in the ward merit the most immediate attention.
“That would be something I would need more information to make those decisions,” Mims said about road improvements.
Mims does believe that improving the Bel Air Golf course could make the course a “destination location to bring in tourism.”
According to Mims, some ideas about how to accomplish this already exist.
“The Bel Air Golf Course, there are some really smart people behind the idea,” Mims said. “I think that we’ve looked at some private-public partnerships.”
Brinkley is critical of Mims over the golf course proposal.
“Is a golf course important? Or are people’s lives more important?” she said. “To me, the lives of people are more important when it comes down to infrastructure.”
Law enforcement issues
With current Police Chief Bart Aguirre set to retire before a new mayor takes office, the next City Council is certain to face the choice of confirming or rejecting a nominee to lead the Tupelo Police Department.
Mims indicated that he would like the council to interview any police chief nominee eventually put forward by the mayor.
Brinkley said experience and integrity are the primary qualifications she would expect in a police chief candidate.
“Do you have the morals to stand up for what’s right?” she said.
Both candidates said the police advisory board could solicit greater input from the community on law enforcement issues.
Housing and population growth
The most recent census numbers for the city of Tupelo will not be released until later this year, but statewide numbers show Mississippi lost population across the last decade.
As Northeast Mississippi’s economic hub continues to face housing shortages and its own population concerns, Brinkley suggested the city pursue broadband investment and digital accessibility while also providing economic opportunities to keep younger adults in the area.
Mims highlighted the role of public education and quality-of-life opportunities as key to retaining residents and enticing new ones.
On housing, both indicated an interest in continuing the kind of policies that led to new residential construction on Ida B. Wells Street.
Election details
Located in northwest Tupelo, Ward 1 includes Bel Air, Sharon Hills, the Mt. Vernon Road area and the Belden community. McCullough Boulevard is the ward’s major commercial corridor.
The general election between Mims and Brinkley is June 8, with polls open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m.
Voter identification is required to cast a ballot.
Taylor Vance contributed to this report.