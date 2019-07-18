TUPELO • The two candidates in the race to be the next supervisor of Lee County District 3 have different ideas about roads in the district and about the future of infrastructure repairs.
Todd Jordan, a real estate agent, and incumbent Tony Roper, a former automobile dealership owner, are the candidates in the race. Both are running as Republicans.
Lee County District 3 is a fairly compact district centered on the western side of Tupelo, including the Belden area. Much of Tupelo’s new housing construction has occurred in this district.
Residential property values are a key component of the challenger’s campaign pitch.
Jordan, a native of Tupelo, said he is running to “protect the values of neighborhoods and communities.” He added that some agents might not show clients certain neighborhoods and areas because some public amenities are lacking.
“Even though the houses may be nice, they may go in and say, ‘Well, this is a gravel road or terrible road, and it's going to beat up my vehicle or something,” Jordan said. “So, you need to do improvements to where people want to live in some of those neighborhoods.”
Jordan didn’t specify which roads or which neighborhoods he had in mind, but said “several” in the district need to be looked at and repaired.
He said he would consider advocating for a gasoline tax increase to fund roads and bridges, but only as a last resort.
“I'm not for raising taxes just to say, ‘Hey, we need to raise taxes.’ If there's a certain need, then (raising taxes) needs to at least be considered,” Jordan said.
One thing he plans accomplish if elected is to help connect more people to their county supervisor. He thinks many voters have low awareness of this elected office, especially compared to other local positions.
“When I talk to people in my district, a lot, probably 70%, do not know who their supervisor is,” Jordan said. “Now, a lot of my district is in the city, so the people who live in the city know who their councilman is because they hear that name more.”
Jordan is challenging Roper, the incumbent in the race. Roper is running for his second term and said if re-elected he wants to continue to help the region grow economically.
Roper, a native of Belden, touted the county’s purchase of 500 acres of land in west Tupelo for an industrial complex named The Hive. The current board of supervisors authorized buying that property for more than $3 million, and had to levy a small tax increase to fund this purchase.
The Hive is evidence the county is advancing economically, Roper said. The Hive does not yet have any tenants, though it was built because the county’s other business parks have nearly reached capacity.
Repairing the county jail and expanding it to hold more prisoners will be a major priority for him if re-elected, Roper said.
“I think we need to do an expansion on the spot where it is now. We need to move the inmates, the crooks and inmates there, and then renovate the old jail,” Roper said. “And possibly put a court in there so they won’t have to load up inmates and take them to the courthouse.”
Supervisors considered multiple options to replace or renovate the jail in 2017, but ultimately did not select any plan to advance.
When asked about the roads and bridges in his district, Roper said he’s “proud of all of his roads.” He’s especially proud of County Road 41, a road Roper prioritized for major repairs during the term he is finishing. That road runs along the Pontotoc and Lee county line.
“My bridges don’t have problems,” Roper said. “Some of them may need repairing, but I’m repairing them as I can.”
When asked if he would ever be in favor of increasing taxes to help fund repairs to the jail or advocate to the state legislature for an increase in the state’s gasoline tax to help fund roads, Roper said he would not favor any tax increase, but would let the people vote on such an increase, if necessary.
“I’m not against it, but I’m sure not for it,” he said.
Jordan and Roper will compete in the Republican primary on Aug. 6. There is no Democratic opponent in the race, so the winner of the primary will win the overall race.
With only two candidates running, no runoff will be needed to name a winner.