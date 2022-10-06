Medical marijuana

In this file photo, a marijuana bud is ready for processing at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis facility in Richmond, Va., on June 17, 2021. Mississippi's medical marijuana program was signed into law Feb. 2, 2022. The first products from the state are expected to be available in early 2023.

 STEVE HELBER | AP

TUPELO • The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association (3MA) has partnered with Pause Pain & Wellness, a group of physicians who are licensed to certify patients for medical marijuana, to host a free educational event for interested patients in Tupelo next week.

