In this file photo, a marijuana bud is ready for processing at the Greenleaf Medical Cannabis facility in Richmond, Va., on June 17, 2021. Mississippi's medical marijuana program was signed into law Feb. 2, 2022. The first products from the state are expected to be available in early 2023.
TUPELO • The Mississippi Medical Marijuana Association (3MA) has partnered with Pause Pain & Wellness, a group of physicians who are licensed to certify patients for medical marijuana, to host a free educational event for interested patients in Tupelo next week.
Patients who want to learn if they would qualify to be treated with medical marijuana are invited to the Cadence Conference Center in Tupelo on Wednesday, October 13, from 5-7 p.m.
Attendees will learn about qualifying conditions, obtaining certification, maintaining certification and purchasing medical marijuana.
"The patients are the reason we do what we do," 3MA Executive Director Ken Newburger said. "We have fought tirelessly to make sure Mississippi has a safe and successful medical cannabis program, and we are so close to patients finally being able to get the relief they have waited so long for. We are honored to be hosting this event for these incredible patients."
Dr. Kirk Kinard, Pause Pain & Wellness Medical director, said his team is excited to have the opportunity to participate in the upcoming event as they anticipate opening their Tupelo clinic location in October.
"We have seen a real need for information and education amongst both medical providers and patients alike, and attendees will leave the event well-informed and more confident about their understanding of medical cannabis and the process of obtaining and keeping their card," Kinard said.