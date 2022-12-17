TUPELO — With the incumbent's mid-term retirement earlier this year and the interim officeholder and a Tupelo councilmember promising to run, the race to be the next Lee County tax collector is already one to watch.
Crystal Heatherly, who was appointed by county supervisors in August to complete the term of longtime Lee County Tax Collector Leroy Belk Jr., said she plans to seek a full term of office when qualifying opens for county elections next year.
Heatherly, who will run as a Republican, said she's more than prepared to hold the position.
Meanwhile, Tupelo City Councilman Lynn Bryan said he also plans to run for tax collector. Bryan currently represents Ward 2, which includes the neighborhood of Joyner. He is in his third term and is also a Republican.
Heatherly has worked at the tax collector's office for a decade and was sworn into the lead position in early September. She said she believes she has done a lot of good for the office through minor restructuring. She said she hopes to continue the forward momentum.
“It's been really good, and I’ve enjoyed serving the taxpayers,” Heatherly said. “We are working to improve the flow of the office as far as being able to have more hands on deck.”
If elected to a full term, she said she would continue to add technical upgrades to the department for ease of access for individuals.
While Heatherly said she wants to continue integrating technology into the office, Bryan noted he believed most taxpayers want to pay their tax bills in the physical office. To accommodate those individuals, Bryan said that if elected, he will look into adding satellite offices in Saltillo and Shannon so individuals from different ends of the county will have easier access.
“I think it is a good opportunity for me, and it is a really good opportunity for the county,” Bryan said. "I’m not just planning to take a stab at it. I’m running to win.”
Bryan's bid brings into question whether he will have to resign from his councilman's position if elected to the tax collector's office. City Attorney Ben Logan said he believes Bryan would have to step down from the city council to serve in the countywide position, but he would need to request an attorney general's opinion before making a final decision.
The state constitution lays out a clear understanding that no elected officials can belong to more than one of the three branches of government at the same time.
State law places the Tupelo City Council, a mayor-council form of government, within the legislative branch. According to multiple Mississippi Attorney General opinions throughout the years, county tax assessors and collectors are considered part of the Executive Branch.
