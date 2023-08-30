In this file photo taken July 28, Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan, center, talks with interim Tupelo Fire Chief Brad Robinson, left, and Senior Director of Emergency Transport Services Ben Richards about the importance of the addition of the fire department's new Sprint truck and the medical center's addition of a new ambulance.
TUPELO — Tupelo Mayor Todd Jordan has announced his pick to lead the city's fire department.
On Wednesday, Jordan announced his selection of Brad Robinson as the next Tupelo Fire Chief. Robinson is currently serving as the city's interim fire chief. Pending a Sept. 5 vote from the council, Robinson will take the position of fire chief full-time, replacing former Fire Chief Kelly Elliot.
“As I said when we promoted him to interim chief, we are excited to have Brad Robinson lead the Tupelo Fire Department,” Jordan said. “Brad is well-qualified for the job, knows the Tupelo Fire Department inside and out and will do a great job.”
Jordan said last week that he would begin interviewing candidates for the position earlier this week. There were 12 applicants including Robinson.
Robinson, who previously served as deputy chief of operations and has more than 23 years of experience with the department, took over for Elliott in early July, following Elliott's resignation after accepting a position as executive director of the Mississippi State Fire Academy.
Robinson said he's excited for the opportunity.
“It’s an incredible honor to be chosen to lead this department where I’ve spent the last 24 years," he said. "I am looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that are ahead.”
Robison joined the Tupelo Fire Department in 1999, was promoted to captain in 2008 and was promoted again in 2022 as deputy chief of operations.
