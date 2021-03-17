TUPELO • The Tupelo Police Department has launched an internal investigation and suspended two of its police officers without pay after a local businessman was detained by police officers, according to a statement from Mayor Jason Shelton.
Shelton’s statement said that on Tuesday night, police officers were dispatched to the Mall at Barnes Crossing after two individuals allegedly shoplifted from a store in the area.
One of the individuals involved was detained by mall security, and the other individual fled on foot while wearing “a white hat, white shirt and dark pants” Shelton said.
Wesley Wells, a local businessman and prominent community volunteer was walking in the area and was allegedly wearing clothing that matched the description of the individual who fled from the mall.
“On behalf of the City of Tupelo I want to publicly apologize to Mr. Wesley Wells for the unfortunate incident which occurred,” Shelton said. “Again, Mr. Wells is completely innocent of any unlawful behavior and is a longtime community volunteer and local business owner.”
Shelton’s statement comes after Wells, who is Black, uploaded a video to social media on Tuesday night after the incident occurred and accused the officers of being overtly rude and refusing to wear masks after he asked them to do so.
"If they’re going around treating citizens like this, there needs to be some changes immediately,” Wells said in the video. “I’m sorry, I can't let this go. I was just robbed of every piece of dignity I had tonight.”
Shelton’s statement said that Well’s detention is now a matter of an investigation by the Internal Affairs Division within the police department.
Pending the internal investigation, two of the officers involved have been suspended without pay, one has received “a verbal counseling” and all three officers have been ordered to attend sensitivity and de-escalation training.
The statement does not release the names of the officers involved.