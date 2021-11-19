Ret. U.S. Air Force Col. Carlyle "Smitty" Harris removes the letter he wrote to his wife, Louise, that was picked up by and mailed by a British diplomat and found its way to the West Main Post Office in Tupelo and because of that letter and Harris the post office was renamed Friday.
Ret. U.S. Air Force Col. Carlyle "Smitty" Harris looks to the American flag as the National Anthem is sung on Nov. 19, 2021, at the naming of the West Main Street Post Office in Tupelo in his honor.
Louise Harris smiles gently at her husband, "Smitty", as the dedication ceremony for the U.S. Post Office on West Main Street in Tupelo for her husband Friday afternoon.
TUPELO • More than five decades ago, Ret. U.S. Air Force Col. Carlyle "Smitty" Harris wrote a letter to his wife, Louise, which ended up at the Tupelo Post Office.
On Friday, that same post office on West Main Street was renamed the Colonel Carlyle 'Smitty' Harris Post Office during a dedication ceremony in his honor.
The bill to rename the post office was introduced by U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Saltillo, and signed into law by President Joseph R. Biden in August.
Harris, a retired U.S. Air Force colonel, had his plane shot down over North Vietnam on April 4, 1965, during the Vietnam War. Harris was then captured by the North Vietnamese army and spent the next eight years as a prisoner of war.
A plaque dedicating the post office to him was unveiled by Vettra Dobbs, Acting Manager of Post Office Operations for the U.S. Postal Service, and Wounded Warrior Fellow Adam Napier, who was present in lieu of Kelly.
It reads, "This building is named in honor of Colonel Carlyle 'Smitty' Harris by an act of Congress."
Harris addressed the crowd after the unveiling and said he was in awe of the honor and support he has received from the Tupelo community and the U.S. government.
He thanked Kelly for taking the time and effort to research the award and make it happen.
Friday afternoon's ceremony was as much a celebration of the U.S. Postal Service as it was of Harris.
"This post office has been in our lives for about 57 years," Harris recalled.
A letter he wrote to his wife, Louise Harris, from Vietnam as a prisoner of war was delivered to the Tupelo Post Office in 1965.
As Harris told the story of that letter's journey from Vietnam to Tupelo, he pulled folded, yellowed papers from his coat pocket. He still had the letter after all these years.
In closing, Dobbs spoke to the significance of writing physical letters.
"In the age of technology, the meaning and feeling that you get with a letter is sometimes missed now because everybody is quick to hit that email," Dobbs said. "And he literally held his letter from 1965. That speaks volumes to what a letter can do."