TUPELO • After the novel coronavirus slowed efforts to once again consider an overhaul of Lee County's jail, a county supervisor is now pushing for progress to resume.
District 5 Supervisor Billy Joe Holland announced at the Lee County Board of Supervisors’ meeting on Monday that he would like to see more attention focused on the jail and the possibility of facility improvements.
“We need to move forward with this,” Holland said. “It's gone on long enough.”
Talks about overhauling the county jail have started and stopped for years. Current discussions are focused on the possibility of hiring a consultant to study the jail facility and to offer recommendations about the best course of action.
Bill Benson, the Lee County administrator, told the Daily Journal a consulting group toured the jail around six weeks ago in advance of possibly seeking a contract with the county. Benson said the county did not pay for this group to visit and no formal contract has been made with any consultant at this point.
“Before they submitted anything, they wanted to see the jail,” he said of the group.
Benson, who also serves as the county’s chancery clerk, said he anticipates the board will discuss a consulting contract involving the jail soon, possibly as early as the board’s Sept. 8 meeting.
The board previously agreed to give Benson the authority to advertise for a jail consultant. Benson said the next step is for the board to discuss the scope of the consultant’s work.
“There’s different levels of what a consulting firm can give you,” Benson said.
Holland’s recent push to tackle the jail is only the latest development involving a facility that has long been a thorny issue among the county’s elected leaders.
Local law enforcement officials have claimed that overcrowding and safety issues run rampant in the facility. Most inmates housed at the facility are from the City of Tupelo, which has an agreement with the county to house its prisoners there. That agreement was signed in 1995 and is set to expire at the end of this year.
As part of the agreement, either the county or the city could end the contract with a two-year notice. In April 2017, concerns about overcrowding at the jail reached a peak, and the county supervisors voted to initiate the process to end the contract with Tupelo.
The board’s order at the time said that supervisors “desire to terminate the agreement with the City of Tupelo.” According to the language of this 2017 resolution, the termination would occur April 3, 2019.
In July 2018, the board granted an additional year of guaranteed access to the jail, and unanimously approved an extension of the agreement until April 3, 2020. Despite this, the county officials took no action when the deadline of the extension lapsed.
However, Benson and the board’s attorney believe that the contract is still in effect and have said that neither the county nor the city wish to terminate the contract. Both have previously said that the original agreement will end in December regardless, setting up a challenge for local leaders to either craft a new agreement or reach other arrangements.
The other main concern with the renovation efforts is the cost of the potential project. County politicians would more than likely have to fund any renovation effort by using a bond issue, which means county taxes would likely increase.
Coupled with the funding concerns is the debate among county leaders about whether to simply renovate the facility, which would be cheaper, or build a new jail, which would be more expensive.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson has been vocal in his call for a new jail instead of only renovations, which has conflicted with the views of some supervisors.
In a statement to the Daily Journal on Monday, Johnson said that he was present when the consultants toured the jail six weeks ago.
“My stance has not changed other than we are now more years down the road from where we started, and the situation has only gotten worse,” Johnson said. “Any movement on solving the current situation will be a decision the board will have to make.”