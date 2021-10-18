TUPELO • Investigators with the state Auditor’s Office have arrested a former Itawamba Community College administrator, charging him and a furniture business figure with fraud involving public money meant for job skills training.
Joseph Lowder, a former dean of economic and community services with ICC, was arrested on Monday, according to a statement from the Auditor’s office. Also arrested was Eureda “Edie” Washington, associated with furniture manufacturing company Chapter Three Inc.
Both individuals have been indicted on fraud charges stemming from an investigation by State Auditor Shad White.
Washington is charged over allegations that she obtained over $680,000 for a private company from the state-funded Workforce Enhancement Training program meant to provide job training to private businesses through community colleges. The auditor’s office says that Washington had previous experience applying for WET program money, as it’s typically called, and that she was paid a cut of the company’s award from the program.
Lowder faces charges involving claimed that he produced fraudulent documents to hide a double-billing scheme involving nearly $10,000, according to the auditor.
Lowder was the economic and community services dean at ICC from June 2016 until July 2021, after holding the title director of workforce training and development for eight months before that, according to his page on professional social networking site LinkedIn,
Both Washington and Lowder have been issued demands to repay the money, as well as investigative costs.
Jennifer and David Schock — owners of the Chapter Three furniture company — have also been issued repayment demands by the auditor, but they have not been criminally charged.
As part of its investigation into this alleged scheme, the auditor is also demanding that ICC repay $1.4 million after allegedly paying WET funds “to a private company without ensuring program requirements had been met.”
ICC denies claims, 'looks forward to its day in court'
ICC leadership strongly denied this, adding that the educational institution has fully cooperated with the auditor’s office during the course of its investigation.
The college has also retained former United States Attorney Mike Hurst, of the Phelps Dunbar law firm, to conduct an internal investigation in the auditor’s allegations.
“Based upon that internal investigation, the College strongly denies any and all allegations of illegal or improper activity by the institution or its current or former employees,” an ICC spokesman said in a statement.
The ICC statement further said that it “looks forward to its day in court in order for the truth to be told, these unfounded allegations be rejected by a jury of its peers, and be exonerated of all charges.”
State Auditor Shad White urges lawmakers for review of spending in Mississippi's workforce training programs
In announcing the allegations brought by his office, White called for stronger scrutiny of Mississippi’s sprawling portfolio of programs meant to provide job training.
“I’m thankful for investigators’ work which put a stop to this improper workforce training spending,” said White in a written statement. “Now is the time for policymakers to acknowledge there are not enough fraud-prevention safeguards in place in our workforce training program. Hundreds of millions of dollars are being spent on this every year. We need to be sure the money is being used appropriately.”
These allegations of wrongdoing linked to the state’s workforce development spending comes even as lawmakers have repeatedly tried to impose centralized oversight over the state’s extensive but disorganize spending on worker training.
The WET program sees about $20 million to $25 million in revenue from the unemployment insurance tax on businesses transferred to community colleges for jobs training. Until July of this year, the Community College Board largely controlled that money. The newly-created Office of Workforce Development – or Accelerate Mississippi – how has oversight of that money, though the community colleges still play a role in the training programs funded with WET money.