TUPELO - Itawamba Community College will formally open its Academic and Student Center on the Tupelo campus with a dedication program and ribbon cutting at 2 p.m. March 2.
The 50,944-square-foot two-story building includes the bookstore (Grounds Coffee Shop), cafeteria, business office, admissions, financial aid, advising center, computer lab, conference room, faculty offices and classrooms for social sciences, fine arts and business courses. Tours will follow the ceremony.
The public is invited to attend.