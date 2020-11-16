TUPELO • Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday announced he has now imposed mandatory mask orders in Itawamba and Pontotoc counties.
These two counties join three other Northeast Mississippi counties already under a governor’s masking order: Benton, Marshall and Lee. The mask mandates in these, and other, counties will run at least until Dec. 11.
“The numbers are up, week over week. The virus is not getting significantly better,” Reeves said Monday on a live video streamed online. “In fact, it’s getting marginally worse.”
These worsening numbers required “additional action,” Reeves said, with new executive orders issued “based upon the data.”
Rather than imposing a statewide mask order — which he did for a time in August and September — Reeves, for now, maintains a strategy of imposing targeted mask mandates in certain counties based on the level of COVID-19 transmission seen in those counties.
Counties with the highest level of ongoing transmission get the more restrictive measures, which include the mask mandate and tighter restrictions on indoor and outdoor crowd sizes.
Beyond Northeast Mississippi, Reeves also placed the following counties under a masking order on Monday: Hinds, Madison, Tate, Winston and Montgomery.
Statewide, there are now 22 counties targeted by the governor for more restricted measures designed to slow the spread of COVID-19.
However, even as the first-term Republican governor declines to impose a statewide mandatory masking order, Reeves did on Monday implore all Mississippians to wear a mask, even if they live in counties where he has not required it. He cited research showing that face masks benefit not only to those around the wearers, but also the wearers themselves.
“Wearing a mask helps,” Reeves said.