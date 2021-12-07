TUPELO • After about two years of work, the Major Thoroughfare Program has nearly completed the widening of Jackson Street between Clayton Avenue and Madison Street.
City engineer Dennis Bonds said the project now stands at about 90% complete and could be finished within about two weeks, depending on weather and other factors involved in the construction process.
“There are some minor things that still need to be done,” he said, including guard rails and curb work.
The initial work on the project involved relocating utilities underground and was snagged by delays. The actual paving, however, is ahead of schedule.
Bonds said he expects the Jackson Street project to come in under budget, with perhaps as much as $1.17 million out of $9.85 million unspent.
With work all but completed on the corridor between Clayton and Madison, the Major Thoroughfare committee has now asked an engineer to begin designing blueprints for widening the west side of Jackson Street from the intersection of Lumpkin to Airpark Road.
When asked why the committee did not decide to also design the other side of Jackson — from Robins Field to Front Street — Bonds residents in that neighborhood needed a break from heavy road work. He also added that utility work on East Jackson Street will be more intensive.
“There is more to the process there,” he said of the eastern side. “You never know what is underground when you start digging.”
Current plans call for burying utilities on East Jackson Street, but not on the sections of West Jackson Street that still await work, according to Tupelo Water & Light Director Johnny Timmons.
Timmons said burying utilities between Lumpkin and Airpark was cost-prohibitive.
"They can’t afford it," he said. "There are three power lines all on one set of poles there."
The Major Thoroughfare Program just began Phase VII after a successful vote during a special election earlier this year. In addition to road construction projects, the program will use a quarter of its 10 mill tax levy for road maintenance and other projects. Voters will decide whether to continue Major Thoroughfare again in 2026.
Greg Pirkle, the chairman of the program committee, said he is grateful to see the Jackson Street project nearly completed. He believes the road improvements will make them safer for travel.
"We think it's going to improve traffic flow, which is our primary function,” Pirkle said. "We hope it’s going to improve safety. We hope it’s the beginning of a long project for Jackson Street."
Some residents in the residential area around East Jackson Street opposed widening the road east of Robins Street. Despite initial opposition, Bonds believes that the results speak for themselves through increased safety and convenience.
“I think if you go to the project and look, it sells itself,” Bonds said.
Major Thoroughfare is funded by about a third of property taxes paid to the city and. It was first self-imposed by voters in a 1991 election and has been renewed six times since.
Caleb Bedillion and Taylor Vance contributed to this report.