In this June 27, 2018, photograph, civil rights movement figure and activist James Meredith discusses his latest plan to action, "a mission from God" that involves him visiting all 82 Mississippi counties and preaching about following the 10 Commandments and the Golden Rule.
Civil rights icon James Meredith is coming to Tupelo as part of his ongoing mission “to inspire a religious awakening for the purpose of solving problems incurred by broken families in Black communities.”
Meredith, who was the first Black student to attend the University of Mississippi, began the Bible Society to encourage more people to read the Bible, live by the Golden Rule and follow the 10 Commandments.
“I promised God I was going to every county in Mississippi and encourage Mississippians to follow the teachings of Jesus Chirst,” Meredith said of the Bible Society project.
As part of the tour, he will host a special event at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 1, at the Link Centre in Tupelo for his Lee County stop. The event — billed as “A Conversation with James Meredith” — is being hosted by the Committee for King and the Daily Journal.
Meredith will speak at the event and then sit down for a question and answer session with Daily Journal executive editor Sam R. Hall. Audience members will be able to submit questions for Meredith.
Admission to the event is free. Seating is based on a first-come basis.
The Bible Society is Meredith’s third mission from God, he says. The first was to break the barriers to higher education that had discriminated against Black people for decades. This, he said, culminated in 1962 when Ole Miss integrated with his admission.
In 1966, Meredith started on his second mission from God, he said, with an effort to encourage more Black people to register to vote. On June 6, 1966, he led the March Against Fear, which started in Memphis and moved South toward Jackson. However, he was shot on June 7 and forced to leave the march. He later rejoined the movement before it reached Jackson on June 26, 1966.
Meredith, 88, says now he wants to leave his lasting mark on Mississippi by encouraging a reawakening of faith across the state, particularly in Black communities.
In addition to his tour, the Bible Society has a daily reading program that people can join and follow. He wants everyone to read the entire Bible as they recommit themselves to following God’s word and spreading the teachings of Jesus Christ, he said.