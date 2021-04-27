TUPELO • Janet Gaston on Tuesday night won the Republican nomination in the Ward 6 Tupelo City Council race, defeating a longtime incumbent.
Gaston, a 65 -year-old retired bank executive, defeated Mike Bryan, a four-term member of the council. Unofficial but complete election day results from polling precincts show that Gaston received 61% of the votes 39% for Bryan.
The city’s municipal clerk officials told the Daily Journal that around 79 absentee ballots were cast in the Ward 6 race, meaning that there were not enough absentees cast to change the outcome of the race.
Gaston campaigned on using her financial expertise in the private sector to help with the city’s annual budget, ensuring that local infrastructure in Ward 6 is up to par and advocating for more resources to go toward Thomas Street Park.
“I’ve never started a new job and didn’t have a huge learning curve,” Gaston said in a forum with the Daily Journal. “But I do learn quickly, and I respond quickly. And I care about this city. And I do want to leave it better than I found it.”
Gaston will now go on to compete against Democratic nominee Rasheeda Iyanda in the general election on June 8. Iyanda has thus far run a low profile campaign and has not filled out required ethics forms.
Ward 6 is in west Tupelo and includes the Charleston Gardens neighborhood, the Westwind neighborhood, The Villages subdivision, the Wildwood neighborhood and the Spring Lake area. It also includes major streets such as Butler Road and Chesterville Road.
The Ward 6 race will now shape up to become a historic race, since both of the candidates that will appear in the general election are women.
Regardless of which candidate prevails in the June 8 race, a woman will represent Ward 6 in City Hall after only three women have served on the council during the city's history.