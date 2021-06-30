TUPELO • After Jason Shelton captured Tupelo voters nearly a decade ago on a promise to renew the city’s spirit with a progressive energy, the two-term mayor leaves office on Wednesday night.
The attorney exits the All-America city’s top election post with a consistent record leading through periods of residential construction, high sales tax revenue and economic growth. But the outgoing mayor also leaves public service with his once broad popularity now diminished over increasingly outspoken opinion on national issues.
Regardless of how people ultimately judge his legacy, the two-term Democratic mayor believes Tupelo is better off than it was eight years ago when he took office and thinks the city’s continued growth will continue to benefit residents for years to come.
In a wide-ranging interview with the Daily Journal, Shelton said the hallmark of his administration was managing the city’s finances in a prudent way and effectively leading the city’s response in the wake of multiple crises.
“Going through the times of crisis, there’s nothing enjoyable about that,” Shelton said. “Looking back, it’s certainly something that I consider a success, numerous successes of our administration. We got hit with everything and each time we got up we came back stronger.”
A son of the historically working class east Tupelo, Shelton first entered City Hall despite never before holding public office after winning a race against an incumbent Republican City Council member.
In a surprise to some City Hall insiders, Shelton earned a commanding margin and became the first Democrat to hold the city’s top office since the 1980s and the youngest to ever hold the office at the time.
The City Hall newcomer largely enjoyed positive relationships with members of the City Council, used budget surpluses to invest in larger projects and spent large amounts of money clearing blighted parts of the city.
Despite the record numbers in growth, controversy surrounding the Tupelo Police Department persisted throughout Shelton’s administration.
During the last five years, the city has faced four different lawsuits from current and former police officers alleging that racism and sexism infect the department.
Although Shelton did not address any of the specific lawsuits, he worries that if meaningful attention is not placed on the police department, then the situation will lead to a bad outcome for the city.
“That is a situation where the mayor absolutely has to be involved,” Shelton said. “And if it’s not handled well, then things are going to be very bad for the city.”
But perhaps the most notable crises that Shelton will be remembered for is his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Shelton became the first mayor in the state to institute a shelter-in-place order and gave daily briefings to citizens.
But with the pandemic, came new criticism – Shelton’s critics believed that the mayor was unnecessarily wading into issues that didn’t concern Tupelo and that he was dividing the community through his social media account.
Shelton especially levied sharp criticism against President Donald Trump and Gov. Tate Reeves for their handling of the pandemic.
But the outgoing mayor maintains that his critiques were essential for him to be on the right side of history and leave a legacy he will be proud to tell his newborn son when he gets older.
“I tried very hard to make the right decision in the moment, without regard to the political consequences, without regard to who would like it, and who would dislike it,” Shelton said. “And over the past eight years, I’ve seen people on every end of the political spectrum either love me or hate me at different times.”
Shelton’ successor will be Republican Todd Jordan, a Lee County supervisor and real estate agent. When asked about advice he would give Jordan, Shelton said he thinks it’s important for any elected official to surround themselves with wise counsel and not fix processes in place that are already working.
In the past several weeks, rumors have continued to circulate about Shelton possibly taking a position in President Joe Biden’s administration. But Shelton in the interview downplayed those rumors, saying that he has not yet received any such offer.
After he leaves office, Shelton hopes to spend more time with his family, settle his father’s estate and re-open his old law practice.
“This is the only place I’ve ever called home,” Shelton said. “And, collectively, I guess the biggest takeaway would be that I have a heartfelt belief that I’ve been able to influence positive change in the city of Tupelo.”
Shelton’s last day in office will be Wednesday, June 30. Jordan will be sworn into office as the city’s 29th mayor at 9 a.m. on July 1.