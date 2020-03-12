TUPELO - A Saturday night concert featuring singer/songwriter JD Souther at the Link Centre has been postponed.
Link Centre officials said Thursday night Souther decided not to make the trip from his home in Nashville to Tupelo due to concerns related to COVID-19 (new coronavirus).
The Souther concert, which was part of Link Centre's annual LinkFest, has been rescheduled for Aug. 15.
LinkFest will continue as planned with the Tupelo Comedy Awards Friday night and the free events for the public between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Saturday.