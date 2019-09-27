TUPELO – Republican gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves will attend a fundraiser in Belden next week with former governor and presidential candidate Jeb Bush as the marquee guest.
The noon luncheon has a minimum donation threshold of $500 per guest, according to an invitation distributed by the Lee County Republican Club.
Donors are also offered the opportunity to give $1,000 to attend as a co-host, or $2,500 to attend as a host.
Bush – the brother of former president George W. Bush and the son of former president George H.W. Bush – was governor of Florida from 1999 to 2007.
As governor, he pushed an education policy agenda that provided a model when Republicans seized complete control of the state legislature beginning in 2012.
In fact, Bush visited the state in 2012 to tout his education policy views, including provisions for charter schools. The Republican-led legislature approved charter school legislation the following year.
Mississippi’s leaders also cited the example of Florida in support of a mandate that all third-graders pass a literacy test before advancing to the fourth grade.
The Bush-founded Education for Excellence in Education has also spent money in the state lobbying for certain education measures.
More recently, Bush is more widely known for his failed 2016 presidential bid and his criticisms of now-President Donald Trump.
Bush has said he did not vote for Trump in the 2016 election
Said Bush after Trump became a certainty as the GOP nominee: “Donald Trump has not demonstrated that temperament or strength of character. He has not displayed a respect for the Constitution. And, he is not a consistent conservative. These are all reasons why I cannot support his candidacy.”
Declining to support Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton as well, Bush said, “American voters have made it clear that Washington is broken, but I’m not optimistic that either of the leading candidates for President will put us on a better course.”
Earlier this year, Bush said Trump ought to have a 2020 Republican primary opponent.
In his gubernatorial campaign, GOP nominee Reeves will face Democrat Jim Hood in the Nov. 5 general election.