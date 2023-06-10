TUPELO – In the end, Jesse Aron knew what he had to do, stated his case and did it his way.
The Elvis tribute artist from Green Bay, Wisconsin, sang "My Way," the ballad made famous by Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley, to an appreciative and receptive audience during the finals of the Tupelo Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist competition on Saturday at the Cadence Bank Arena.
His moving rendition earned him the title of the contest, and a spot in the Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Contest in August at Graceland in Memphis.
"If I can get that song in a competition, I will," said a jubilant Aron. "I love it because I relate with a lot of the lyrics. The whole 26 years I've been doing this runs through my brain while I'm doing it. It's an emotional song for me."
Aron was among 22 tribute artists who entered the Tupelo UETA completion as part of the 25th anniversary of the Tupelo Elvis Presley Festival.
Aron had reached the Top 5 after he sang "Kentucky Rain" and "Hurt" in the Top 10 competition to start the day. Much like "My Way," those songs resonate with Aron.
"'Kentucky Rain' was the first song I ever sang in front of an audience," he said. "I was petrified and scared."
Saturday's win was especially satisfying since his first and only other time to compete in Tupelo was six years ago. Aron wasn't feeling very well then, and he didn't perform as well as he would have liked.
"I wanted to come back and give it a better shot, being in better shape and feeling better about myself and having my head in the right place," he said.
Second place went to Louis Brown, who lives near Manchester, England, and third place went to David Allen, of Texas.
For Brown, it was not only the 22-year-old's first time in Tupelo, it was his first time in the United States. Not only that, he's only been a tribute artist for eight months. He won the very first competition he entered in the UK, and in the European Elvis Championships in January 2023, and was voted the People's Choice winner as well as reaching the Top 5 in his inaugural European Championships.
On Saturday, clad in a black leather outfit, Brown vowed to be back.
"It's an honor to be here in Tupelo," he said. "I love it here. I feel closer to Elvis here than I do in Graceland."
As for Aron, his love for Elvis' music began at an early age as he grew up in a house in Chicago where his parents were in a rock and roll band.
"They were looking for a gimmick to bring more people to shows, and my dad put on an Elvis jumpsuit, and he did an Elvis set every show," he said. "So, I went to sleep many nights as a kid listening to a full band practice in my living room. This music was always there, and I just fell in love with it."
For Aron, being an Elvis Tribute Artist – he also performs as Roy Orbison – is a full-time job, taking him to shows across the U.S. and Canada.
But immediate on his mind is prepping for the Memphis competition in August, where he'll compete with the best of the best from around the world.
"I'm really excited about it," he said. "I didn't have anything scheduled to do for that month, which I'm kind of glad now to have. I'll have a boot camp with the guys here in Tupelo, but I have a lot of work to do."
Aron said that he'll have to amp up his gym workouts and tighten up his diet to be in the ultimate shape for the ultimate Elvis competition.
Winning an Elvis tribute artist competition requires a good voice, obviously, but having the charisma and confidence like the King of Rock 'n' Roll also goes a long way. And having the look is important, too.
But unlike many of his other fellow competitors on Saturday, Aron didn't wear a flashy sequins-studded flashy jumpsuit. Instead, he more a more toned-down jumpsuit he calls "Old Indian."
"I have Native American heritage that goes back to my father's side, so I figured I'd wear this one," he said. "It's also comfortable; in fact, one of the most comfortable I have. I like the real flashy stuff that Elvis wore, and I have a lot of flashy outfits – 13 – but I like this one because it was comfortable."
And clearly Aron stood tall and did it his way to win the Tupelo Elvis Ultimate Tribute Artist contest for 2023.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.