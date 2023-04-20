TUPELO — Jim Belushi, known for his acting career and medical cannabis advocacy, is set to make an appearance at the Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford next Saturday.
"I'm sitting right at the spot that I first got inspired here," Belushi said Wednesday during a phone interview from his farm in southern Oregon.
He purchased and restored a property along the Rogue River nearly a decade ago, and when the farm next to it came up for sale, he bought it.
"I didn't know what to grow," Belushi said. "Cannabis was legal in the state of Oregon so I went 'Oh, new agriculture!'"
So he started growing medical cannabis. He's operated Belushi's Farm, which has grown to 93 acres, for more than seven years now.
Encounters with people who have greatly benefitted from medical cannabis changed his focus from that of a business owner to an advocate for using the plant as an alternative to pharmaceuticals.
"This beautiful plant has guided me on a spiritual journey that has just changed my life," Belushi said.
His TV show, "Growing Belushi," is in its third season on the Discovery Channel. It not only documents the growing of cannabis, Belushi said, but his growth as a man. His mission now is to "hurt never, help ever."
Episode 5 of the new season will feature Steve Merritt, chief operating officer of Southern Sky Brands, a medical cannabis company based in Canton. Belushi described the segment filmed at the Mississippi company's state-of-the-art growing facility as "funny but informative."
"I like Steve and I like Southern Sky because they align with my purpose," Belushi said. "It's about the medicine."
Southern Sky Brands has planted the first round of some of the proprietary strains grown by Belushi's Farm, including one called "The Blues Brothers."
The first product will be available for sale soon, making Mississippi one of the first states where Belushi's Farm products will be available to consumers.
"I'm really proud of Mississippi for stepping up," Belushi said, referring to the state's medical cannabis program. "And I can't wait to get there."
Belushi will be at the Southern Sky Brands tent at the Double Decker Arts Festival in Oxford on Saturday, April 29, between noon and 5 p.m. to promote the partnership, his show and to meet fans — and he'll be bringing his harmonica.
"I've been in show business for a long time and I've finally realized my purpose in show business was to make people feel good," Belushi said. "I've realized that cannabis makes people feel good too, so I'm right on purpose."
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.