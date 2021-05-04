TUPELO • Jimmy Avery has been named the interim fire chief and will lead the Tupelo Fire Department after Chief Thomas Walker retires at the end of the month.
Avery, 58, is currently the deputy chief of the department. Mayor Jason Shelton appointed him to the interim slot earlier this week, and he was confirmed by the Tupelo City Council on Tuesday night.
“I want to just run the department as it is,” Avery told the Daily Journal. “I’m not going to make any major changes and just want to keep the ship afloat right now.”
Avery was originally born in Nuremberg, Germany, because his father was in the military. He came to Tupelo in 1977 and joined the Tupelo Fire Department in 1988. He has remained employed there since.
A 33-year-veteran of the fire service, Avery became deputy chief of the department approximately eight years ago. He will, at least temporarily, replace Thomas Walker, who has been the fire chief since 2009.
Avery will be momentarily tasked with leading a city department with 92 employees and seven fire stations across the city.
With his term set to end on June 30, Shelton decided to name an interim fire chief to give the new mayor flexibility to name a permanent chief when he takes over in July.
“I certainly think he’s deserving,” Shelton said of Avery. “I thought this was the more prudent thing to proceed with.”
The winner of the mayoral race – either Republican Todd Jordan or Democrat Victor Fleitas – can decide to make Avery the permanent chief or appoint a new chief. New officers for the Tupelo City Council, will also take over in July, and they will have to confirm any department head appointee the new mayor will make.