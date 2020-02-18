TUPELO • Lee County politicians are officially dealing with a new person for all of their engineering needs, after a vote during the county's recent board meeting.
The Lee County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved a request to make John Mark Weeden of Cook Coggin Engineers, Inc. the new county engineer. This decision will likely mark little change for the day-to-day operations of the county since the previous county engineer was also an employee for Cook Coggin.
Bill Benson, the county administrator, told the Daily Journal that the move was largely routine because Cook Coggin has advised the county on the majority of its engineering matters for a while, but the “board is required to appoint a person and not a company.”
Weeden told the Daily Journal he was glad to be the new person coordinating the county’s engineering business, but that this decision will not effect daily operations since Cook Coggin Engineers is still going to do most of the work.
“(Cook Coggin) has been the engineer of a number of years,” Weeden said. “There will be no change in the service.”
He said his work will mainly consist of being the primary point of contact for the county’s engineering matters.
“This is just determining who's going to be the figurehead,” Weeden said.
Weeden is replacing Carson Neal, who also worked for Cook Coogin. County officials said that Neal is retiring from the company.
County engineers often prepare initial plans of construction work that is set to take place throughout the county and give updates to the board on construction progress.