TUPELO • A special agent with the Federal Bureau of Investigation, and two former Tupelo Police Department captains are the final three candidates under consideration to be named the city’s police chief.
Chuck Bunn and Rusty Haynes — both former police captains — and John Quaka, an FBI agent, will receive second interviews for the job as Tupelo's top law enforcement agent later this month, according to a person with direct knowledge of the process.
Mayor Todd Jordan would not comment on specific candidates, but told the Daily Journal that he and the six-member search committee he created will be interviewing the three final candidates on Nov. 29.
“Myself and the committee were in a consensus on who to bring in for a second interview,” Jordan said.
These three finalists were selected from a shortlist of eight candidates, which were themselves culled from a pool of 26 applicants.
Bunn, according to his LinkedIn account, worked in the Tupelo Police Department for 20 years. During that time, he held various roles, including narcotics investigator, commander of the North Mississippi Narcotics Unit, the captain of the patrol division and captain of the criminal investigation division.
After leaving the department in 2011, Bunn worked for DynCorp International, a military contractor, for a little over two years. He then worked as a security advisor and consultant from 2013 to 2015.
Bunn then served as an investigator for the district attorney’s office in Northeast Mississippi from January 2016 to December 2020. After working for the local DA’s office, he served as a court security officer with Walden Security.
Haynes was captain of the special operations group at the department for several years. The Daily Journal was not immediately able to confirm the length of his service or his date of retirement.
Haynes was also recently hired as a part time officer as needed for the Saltillo Police Department.
Quaka has been with the FBI since 1995, and is based out of its Oxford office. A Jackson native, Quaka received an undergraduate degree from the University of Mississippi and has a law degree. He currently lives in Tupelo.
Quaka also teaches constitutional law classes at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center.
The federal agent has served as an investigator on high profile criminal cases. More significantly, he investigated judicial bribery allegations against several prominent Northeast Mississippi trial lawyers.
The search committee selected by the mayor with some input from the City Council is playing a large role in choosing the next chief.
Jordan said that after he and the committee interviewed the eight initial candidates earlier this month, the committee informally scored each applicant and openly discussed their opinions with the mayor.
“It was more of just an open discussion,” Jordan said. “We pretty much just went down the list of candidates and aired any concerns.”
The Daily Journal previously reported that Chuck McDougald and Tim Bell, who are both current captains within the department, were among eight people who received initial interviews earlier this month. Those two have not been selected as finalists for the job.
The city’s search for a police chief comes at a pivotal time. A recent spate of civil lawsuits have depicted a department plagued by in-fighting, factionalism and allegations of racism, sexism and bias.
All these suits settled out of court, but the city did not admit to any type of liability in the suits and denied the allegations.
Jordan’s administration faces a December deadline to choose its next police chief. Jackie Clayton, the interim police chief, has said that he intends to retire at the end of the calendar year.
Jordan has said in previous interviews that he would like a police chief named by the end of November or the beginning of December, so that he could take over at the beginning of 2022.