TUPELO • The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday night confirmed FBI agent John Quaka as the All-America City’s next police chief, placing a well-known fixture in local law enforcement as the city’s new top cop.
Several Council members praised Quaka’s resume and Mayor Todd Jordan's police chief search committee and welcomed the federal agent to the police department, where he is expected to start on Jan. 3
"I'm looking forward to the challenge," Quaka said at the Tuesday meeting. "I'm looking forward to the relationships that are going to be be built. I am so excited and terrified at the exact same moment, because I understand the responsibility that this holds."
Though he will inherit several local challenges, Quaka has a formidable law enforcement resume. He holds a law degree and has 25 years of experience in federal law enforcement.
A Jackson native, Quaka received both undergraduate and law degrees from the University of Mississippi. He also teaches constitutional law classes at the North Mississippi Law Enforcement Training Center.
In 1995, a year after being admitted to the Mississippi Bar as a lawyer, Quaka began his FBI career at the Los Angeles Division. He then moved to the Greenville office in the Mississippi Delta, and then the Tupelo office until it closed.
He currently works out of the Oxford office, which is an extension of the bureau’s Jackson field office, and he has lived in Tupelo for over 20 years.
Quaka will now be tasked with overseeing around 120 employees, managing an $11 million budget and serving as the department’s liaison between the officers and elected officials.
The federal agent will also inherit a department that has been plagued by discrimination lawsuits, factionalism and accusations that the former police chief — Bart Aguirre — was an ineffective leader.
Ward 7 Councilwoman Rosie Jones on Monday night encouraged Quaka to apply the law equally to all of Tupelo’s residents and to increase diversity in the department’s ranks to avoid future lawsuits.
“I’m all about diversity and treating everyone fairly,” Quaka responded. “I told the search committee that there’s a lot of things the (FBI) does not do right. But what they do right is diversity. Everyone is treated the same. That’s what I bring.”
A search committee created by Jordan’s administration chose Quaka and two retired police officers as the three finalists from a pool of 26 total applicants. Jordan ultimately nominated Quaka for the job.
“We had applications come in throughout the country and interviews throughout the region,” Mayor Todd Jordan said. “I was kind of surprised that we had somebody right in our backyard.”
Though Jones has criticized portions of the mayor's process to select the new chief, Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis and Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer praised the search committee process.
In the past, we have not gone through this process that the mayor used," Davis, a Democrat, said. "I’d like to really commend him because, in the past, I think the mayor actually recommended somebody and we voted on it. This time, a committee was established."
Accounts of Quaka’s investigations have been profiled in several novels. The federal agent had a role in the high-profile investigation into judicial bribery allegations that ultimately led to the prosecution of towering former trial lawyer Richard “Dick” Scruggs, attorney Joey Langston and Hinds County Circuit Judge Bobby DeLaughter.
Quaka accompanied federal prosecutors on a trip to Washington D.C. to interview former U.S. Sen. Trent Lott in connection with the federal bribery case, as detailed by journalist Curtis Wilkie in his book “The Fall of the House of Zeus.”
Quaka also played a lead role in breaking open a $4.5 million coupon-redemption fraud scheme that involved 16 defendants in 15 states, according to former federal prosecutor John Hailman in his book, “Return to Guntown.”
Hailman wrote that Quaka was responsible for developing one of only two informants nationwide who helped crack open the scheme.
Interim Police Chief Jackie Clayton will retire from the department at the end of the year, and Quaka is set to take over at the beginning of 2022. Clayton told members of the Council on Monday that he and Quaka have spent some time together regarding the transition and will spend more time together in the future.