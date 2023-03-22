TUPELO — A new face will join the Tupelo Public School District’s board of trustees with the appointment of Jon Milstead.
The Tupelo City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to approve Milstead to the school board for a five-year term starting March 28. He replaces Joe Babb after completing his first term.
“Mr. Milstead is going to be an excellent board member,” TPSD Superintendent Rob Picou said. “We have almost a whole new board … so we are really excited. We are excited about the future of the district. We are excited about the leadership of the board.”
Milstead, who is the vice president of planning and property at the Community Development Foundation, said he was proud to have the opportunity to work with the district, noting that all of his children either graduated or currently attend a school in the district.
“I am honored to serve in this position, although I know it is a difficult one,” Milstead said. “I have tremendous respect for Dr. Picou and the current school board that we have.”
Milstead said he knew he had a lot to learn to get up to speed with the board but was excited to get the opportunity to be a part of “moving Tupelo forward.”
Members of the council praised the mayoral appointee before the vote, noting his commitment to economic and community development through the foundation.
“I am very supportive of John. I’ve known him for many years,” Ward 4 Councilwoman Nettie Davis said before the vote. “I think he would add a lot to the school board.”
Milstead, an Okolona native, also serves on the Major Thoroughfare Committee as a mayoral appointee.
Babb, a CPA and a shareholder with Eaton, Babb & Smith, P.A, a regional public accounting firm, was appointed by former Mayor Jack Reed Jr. in 2017.
