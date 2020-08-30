TUPELO • Jonathan D. “Jon” Shelton, the brother of Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton, a second generation attorney and a native of Tupelo, died on Sunday afternoon. He was 46.
Jason Shelton announced his older brother’s death on social media saying that he died of cancer, which the family thought had gone into remission. However, the cancer had recently come back and become invasive.
“Jon was a big brother all the way until the end giving me advice until his very last days,” Shelton wrote on Facebook. “Please keep our mother and family in your prayers during this difficult time of loss.”
Lucia Randle, the city’s communications director, wrote in a statement that members of Jason Shelton’s administration, the City Council and city employees expressed their sympathies for the Shelton family.
“Mayor Shelton, his family, and Jon’s many friends are in our thoughts and prayers during this most difficult time of loss,” the statement read.