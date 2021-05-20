TUPELO • Todd Jordan and Victor Fleitas, Tupelo’s two mayoral candidates, painted different pictures of how they would respond to any future potential pandemic and how they would pick the city’s new police chief, during a Thursday night forum at the Link Centre in Tupelo.
Jordan, the Republican candidate, and Fleitas, the Democratic candidate, answered questions related to health care, economic development and education.
When asked if he would be willing to enact any local health protocols to prevent the spread of a deadly pandemic, Jordan stopped short of fully committing to the proposal. Instead, he said said he would study where the severity of a threat was concentrated.
“Is it localized in south Mississippi? Is it north Mississippi? I believe we can prepare,” Jordan said. “But we have to wait and see where the virus is coming from, or a disease is coming from, before we make that decision.”
Fleitas, an attorney, said that he would continue to rely on recommendations from federal and state health officials and would be open to the idea of implementing safety restrictions to limit the spread of a disease.
"I believe that the actions taken by this administration and this city were absolutely the proper actions to take,” Fleitas said. “I wish that there had been more buy-in by other governmental bodies in this state.”
The two mayoral candidates also disagreed about how to choose the city’s next police chief. The city’s current police chief, Bart Aguirre, announced last month he will retire at the end of June. The next mayor will be responsible for appointing a new permanent police chief.
While both candidates said the next police chief should be someone who is qualified and experienced, the two candidates differ on how they would go about picking someone to fill the role.
Jordan said that he wanted someone with a fresh perspective and who hasn’t spent “a lot of time behind a desk.”
“I don’t want to get into the old status quo of hiring somebody just because you know them or they’re a friend of yours or their dad is a friend of yours,” Jordan said.
Jordan said he would want to establish an independent task force to help choose the next chief. Jordan did not state what the makeup of the committee would look like.
Fleitas, however, said that he doesn’t “need an independent board” to help him choose the next police chief. Instead, he would seek a candidate who has higher education and has training in crisis intervention and de-escalation tactics.
Thursday night's debate was moderated by Rob Picou, superintendent of the Tupelo Public School District; Dr. Vernon Rayford, an internal medicine and pediatrics physician with North Mississippi Health Services; and Ashely Armstrong, a provider engagement manager for eviCore Healthcare.
The event was sponsored by the Lee County Get out the Vote coalition, Indivisible Northeast Mississippi and the Divine 9 Sororities and Fraternities.
The Daily Journal will host its own mayoral debate on Tuesday, May 25, at 6 p.m. at the Link Centre concert hall. It is scheduled to last approximately one hour.
Tupelo voters will elect the city’s next mayor and members of the Tupelo City Council in the general election on June 8.