TUPELO – Incumbent Lee County Supervisor Tony Roper lost his re-election bid Tuesday, while incumbent Billy Joe Holland easily won a contested primary and incumbent Phil Morgan was holding onto a razor-thin margin of victory in a four-man race, with the final result still not assured as of late Tuesday evening.
With all precincts reporting in Supervisor District 1, the final outcome of the contested Republican primary in District 1 hinged on the outcome of affidavit ballots, and counting of those ballots was not complete as of the Daily Journal’s press time.
With all traditional ballots counted, Morgan held 50.2 percent of the votes, with challenger Dan Gale at 33 percent of the vote. Challengers Marty Rock and John Hoyt Sheffield each had a little more than 8 percent of the vote.
A candidate needs 50 percent of the vote plus one vote to win, so current numbers show Morgan winning without a runoff, but Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney said about 55 affidavits needed to be processed.
Those votes could either send the race into a runoff, or give Morgan an outright victory for a sixth term.
Neither Morgan nor Gale wished to comment late Tuesday as affidavits remained uncounted.
There is no Democratic candidate in the District 1 supervisor race, so the primary winner will run unopposed in November.
In District 3, real estate agent Todd Jordan scored a win over first-term incumbent Roper, with about 51 percent of the vote.
There is no Democratic candidate in the District 3 supervisor race.
With all precincts reporting but no affidavit ballots counted, Jordan had 1,668 and Roper had 1,592, a narrow 76 vote lead, but election officials said not enough affidavit ballots were cast to potentially flip the race.
“It was a nerve-wracking night,” Jordan said. “But I feel blessed that the people got out and voted. I’m feeling good and ready to get to work.”
Roper could not be reached for comment Tuesday night.
In District 5, second-term incumbent Holland captured 66 percent of the vote over convenience store owner Jack Leslie.
Holland could not be reached for comment late Tuesday night.
With all precincts reporting, but no affidavits counted, the District 5 incumbent had 1,674 votes to Leslie’s 870.
Holland will face Democrat Charles Heard in the November general election.
Election results had not yet been formally certified as of Tuesday night.