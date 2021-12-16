NETTLETON • In a rare move, a judge has vacated the results of a Nettleton mayoral race and ordered the town to hold a new election.
In a signed order obtained by the Daily Journal, Special Circuit Judge Andrew Howorth found that five illegal votes were cast during municipal primary races in Nettleton earlier this year. The judge also found that incumbent Mem Riley only won the race by four votes over challenger Phillip Baulch, and that those five illegal votes were not separated from the legally cast ballots.
Howorth vacated the results of the election and ordered that a new one be held. The order is signed and therefore valid, bearing a date of Dec. 13, but has not yet been docketed by the Monroe County Circuit Clerk’s office.
It’s not yet clear when a new election might occur. An attorney representing Riley did not respond to requests for comment about whether the sitting mayor might pursue additional legal maneuvers to block the new election Howorth has ordered.
Dispute centers on ballot errors, residency issues
Three ballots deemed illegitimate by Howorth were affidavit ballots that were not signed by a poll worker.
Affidavit ballots are cast when someone presents themselves to vote but cannot be found listed on the voter registry for that precinct. The paper affidavit ballot is later examined by election authorities to determine whether the would-be voter was eligible.
But in the case of three affidavit ballots under question, election authorities opened and then counted the ballots even though no poll worker signature appeared on the affidavit ballot envelope.
Howorth agreed with the plaintiff, Baulch, that the poll worker signature is mandatory and therefore the ballots should have been discarded.
An attorney representing Riley, Taylor Webb, had argued that any problems involving these ballots were “technical defects fully outside of the voters’ control” and that a voter’s ballot should not be rejected on the basis of a poll worker’s error.
Webb also argued that past court cases did not support invalidating the affidavit ballots under scrutiny.
“Petitioner’s proposed bright-line rule simply does not comport with precedent,” Webb wrote in a written argument.
In two other cases, Howorth agreed with arguments puts forward by Baulch’s attorney, Sam Begley, that votes were cast by two people who are not residents of Nettleton and therefore were not eligible to vote in municipal elections there.
As with the affidavit ballots, those ballots Howorth found ineligible could not be separated from the vote total.
Candidates first faced off earlier this year in contested primary
With 344 votes cast in his favor, Riley initially appeared to win re-election during the town of roughly 2,000 people's April primary. Baulch receive 340 votes, according to the results.
Both candidates ran as Democrats and were the lone candidates vying for the town's top elected position. This means the outcome of the Democratic primary settled the general election winner.
In May, Baulch a complaint in Monroe County Circuit Court seeking to contest the election results. Howorth was appointed by the Mississippi Supreme Court to hear the case as a special judge.
Riley was first elected in a 2015 special election before first winning re-election to a full term in 2017.