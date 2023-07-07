TUPELO - Monday is the last day to register to vote in the Aug. 8 primary election, the first since redistricting moved some voters to new districts and polling places.
The Republican and Democratic party primaries will choose nominees for county, regional and state offices, including governor, lieutenant governor, and northern district public service commissioner. New voters who fail to register in-person before 5 p.m. or mail their application with a July 10 postmark cannot vote in the primary election.
In-person registration is available at county circuit clerk offices. The Lee County Circuit Clerk's Office at 200 W. Jefferson St. in Tupelo will be open for voter registration 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday and 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. on weekdays.
To register by mail, voters can download and print a registration form on the secretary of state’s website and send it to the county circuit clerk. The form is also available at the clerk’s office.
The primary will be the first election since the redistricting of state and county election maps, which affected about 40% of Lee County voters. Some voters have changed districts, and some will need to vote in different polling places than they are used to.
Lee County election officials mailed notice to nearly 20,000 voters last week who were affected by redistricting. At least 400 notices have already been returned to sender, meaning those voters will be marked inactive, Lee County Circuit Clerk Camille Roberts Dulaney told the Daily Journal.
Lee County had 51,008 active voters registered as of May, according to data collected from county officials by the secretary of state’s office. That was down to 50,807 active voters as of Thursday, Dulaney said.
Voters marked inactive will have to file an affidavit ballot if they fail to update their information with county election officials before the Saturday prior to the election.
Lee County voters can call 662-432-2300 to check their registration status and polling place. All Mississippi voters can check their registration online at the secretary of state’s elections website, yallvote.sos.ms.gov, or call 1-800-829-6786.
Voters who will be 18 years old on the Nov. 7 general election day are eligible to vote in the Aug. 8 primary.
Under Mississippi’s open primary system, voters can choose on the day of the election to vote in either party’s primary.
The winners of the Aug. 8 primary, or any primary runoffs as needed, will go on the ballot for the Nov. 7 general election.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.