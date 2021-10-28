Merissa Rambo, chairperson of Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo's School Aid Committee, speaks with attendees at the group's annual School Aid Luncheon on Oct. 28, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo. The event recognizes the work educators do on behalf of children in need.
TUPELO • Members of Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo honored school administrators, counselors, nurses and teachers during the group's annual School Aid Luncheon, Thursday.
Held at First Presbyterian Church in Tupelo, the event recognizes the efforts of those within the school system who work beside Junior Auxiliary members to help children in need.
Junior Auxiliary (JA) of Tupelo has made it their mission to fill the deficit that some children have by supplying necessary materials to help kids thrive in the classroom. Backpacks, clothing, nutritional food, and eyeglasses are just a few physical needs the group provides underserved children in Lee County.
Merissa Rambo, chairperson for the School Aid committee, says the School Aid Luncheon is intended to remind educators that they are both valued and appreciated. Teachers, counselors, and administrators see children for more hours a day than most parents do and are often the first to notice a child's unmet needs.
The luncheon offers these noble women and men a chance to step away for a minute, take a breath, and receive a free meal.
Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo oversees several projects to help fill in the gaps for school children in need. JA will host their annual Charity Ball event to raise funds for these projects on Feb. 11, 2022. For more information on how you can help, check out their website.