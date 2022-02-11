TUPELO • A longtime Tupelo Public School District board member and familiar face in multiple charitable organizations has been given the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo’s highest honor.

Doyce Deas was named Outstanding Citizen of the Year during the Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo’s 59th annual Charity Ball, held Friday night in Tupelo. Deas was presented with the prestigious award for lifetime of charitable work.

A lifelong native of Tupelo, Deas has committed her time to the service of others, especially through her 15-year tenure on the Tupelo Public School Board.

In addition to her years of work with the school district, Deas has served on the Tupelo Homeless Task Force, Habitat for Humanity and the Tupelo Salvation Army.

Deas, who said receiving the honor came as a surprise, offered her heartfelt gratitude to the crowd.

"It means a great deal to me," Deas said.

Doyce served as the chairman of JA of Tupelo's 1978 Charity Ball. As a lifelong member of Junior Auxiliary, Deas said that she's extremely proud of the work JA of Tupelo does each year.

"They serve the most vulnerable population in Tupelo,“ she said. ”The work that they do makes a difference in the lives of children.“

Deas went on to say that she's always found Tupelo to have a generous spirit, and that it’s people are eager to meet the needs of others.

"Someone is going to come forward to meet that need," Deas said.

Deas' parents were named Outstanding Citizens of the Year in 1992. She is a member of First Presbyterian Church and is currently serves on the Historic District Commission.

BROOKE BULLOCK BURLESON is a digital producer for the Daily Journal. Contact her at brooke.burleson@djournal.com.

