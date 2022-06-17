JA of Tupelo will once again host their WAVE summer camp for upcoming seventh grade boys next week. The camp is intended to provide young men with the skills to navigate middle school and their upcoming teenage years.
TUPELO • Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo will once again host their WAVE summer camp for upcoming seventh grade boys, next week.
WAVE stands for Wisdom, Attitude, Virtue, and Enthusiasm and was created to provide upcoming middle school boys with the tools necessary to maintain high self-esteem, positive attitudes and healthier bodies and minds prior to entering their teenage years.
The camp will begin on Monday, June 21, and conclude Thursday, June 24, at Tupelo Middle School.
JA of Tupelo's WAVE chair, Beth Shelton, said that each day is dedicated to one of the four principles of the program.
"This year's theme is 'Words are Powerful,'" Shelton said. "We have two speakers each night and two games and activities as well."
A few of next week's keynote speakers include Sheriff Jim Johnson, Tupelo Police Chief John Quaka, Dr. Ronald Young and local meteorologist Matt Laubhan.
Shelton mentioned the vital importance of teaching upcoming middle schoolers the valuable skills needed to navigate seventh grade, as well as the need to familiarize themselves with the Tupelo Middle School campus.
She said one of Tupelo Middle School's assistant principals, Landon Morse, is scheduled to meet with the camp attendees and show them around the school as part of the camp.
In addition to guest speakers and games, the young men will also be fed dinner every night courtesy of JA of Tupelo.
Junior Auxiliary of Tupelo aims to provide assistance to the children of Lee County through 10 different programs, including School Aid, Silent Servings, Clothes Closet and more. New this year is their SMART (Scholarship, Mentoring, And Resource Training) program for 11th and 12th grade girls at Tupelo High School.
The women's community service organization hosts their Charity Ball fundraiser every year to financially support their kid-centric programs.