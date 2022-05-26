North America's most popular dinosaur event will stomp into Tupelo this weekend. Jurassic Quest will arrive at the BancorpSouth Arena starting Friday, May 27 and concluding Sunday, May 29. The dinosaur exhibition offers dinosaur rides, fossil digs and velociraptor training in addition to other prehistoric activities and learning opportunities. Tickets can be purchased online.
TUPELO • Some 200-million-odd-years later, on a Friday, dinosaurs will once again walk the earth.
North America's most popular dinosaur experience, Jurassic Quest, will come stomping back into Tupelo this weekend, beginning Friday, May 27, through Sunday, May 29, at Tupelo's BancorpSouth Arena.
Jurassic Quest will stomp into Tupelo with the hopes of bringing in folks from all over Northeast Mississippi to learn about dinosaurs in a scientific and realistic setting.
The touring dinosaur event got its start in 2013 and has been traversing throughout North America since, bringing with it life-size dinosaur replicas and a larger-than-life prehistoric experience for the whole family.
A few of the most notable creatures making an appearance this weekend are a T-Rex, Spinosaurus and 50-foot-long Megalodon, just to name a few.
Marty Hoffman serves as park ranger for Jurassic Quest. His passion for dinosaurs began at a young age and has developed into his current profession.
"I'm a lifelong dinosaur nerd," he said. "There was a time period each day in my second grade class where we would discuss dinosaurs. Then, I started coming back when I was older to teach the younger kids."
According to Hoffman, Jurassic Quest is the most popular dinosaur exhibit in North America and offers visitors a chance to get up close and personal with some of these prehistoric giants. Along with the life-size dinosaurs replicas, the weekend event offers rideable dinosaurs, fossil digs and a 411 text line where attendees can consult with Hoffman about their dinosaur questions in real time.
The dinosaur expert said that his goal is for everyone to have a good time and learn about dinosaurs in a fun, but scientifically accurate way.
"We try to make it as scientifically accurate as possible," Hoffman said.
In addition to the aforementioned events, Jurassic Quest will also include a raptor training experience where attendees have the opportunity to train a velociraptor, similar to actor Chris Pratt's role as Owen Grady in the most recent "Jurassic World" movies.
The "dino-mite" event is expected to sell out, so those wanting to attend should secure tickets online as soon as possible. More information about purchasing tickets can be found at jurassicquest.com.