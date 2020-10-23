Editor’s Note: Between now and Election Day on Nov. 3, the Daily Journal will publish a series of articles exploring key races and issues that will go before voters on the ballot.
TUPELO • When the bulk of Northeast Mississippi voters cast their ballot in a little over a week, they will choose between two congressional candidates, both of whom have different priorities for Northeast Mississippi and starkly different approaches to healthcare policy.
Incumbent Republican Trent Kelly and Democratic challenger Antonia Eliason are both competing to represent Mississippi’s first congressional district in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Eliason, a law professor at the University of Mississippi School of Law, is the Democratic nominee for the race. She moved to Oxford in 2013 to teach at the university after practicing law in London for nearly five years. She has made healthcare policy a key component of her campaign and hopes to sway the region's voters to her vision.
Kelly, the incumbent, is a resident of Saltillo and was a district attorney for the state’s first judicial district in Northeast Mississippi. Kelly began serving in the U.S. House after winning a special election in 2015 for the 1st congressional seat after the death of former U.S. Rep. Alan Nunnelee. He subsequently won re-election in 2016 and 2018. In seeking re-election, he continues to tout his focus on agricultural issues and the armed forces.
For almost a year now, Eliason has sought to bring an energized grassroots campaign to the region and usher issues of poverty, inequality and criminal justice reform to the forefront of her campaign.
One of the core items she has addressed on the campaign trail is access to quality healthcare and her support of a federal system of universal healthcare, or a system where the federal government offers healthcare to all citizens regardless of their ability to pay for health services.
“In a state like Mississippi, part of the reason why we have a fairly low life expectancy is because people don't have access to quality healthcare, part of which is because of the cost,” she said.
In an interview with the Daily Journal, Eliason said while she was working in the United Kingdom, she had to be hospitalized for a severe kidney infection and, despite not having paid anything into the U.K. healthcare system, her care she received was free.
If elected, Eliason would like to use her position to advocate for a similar healthcare system in the U.S., and she would likely want to decrease the federal dollars appropriated for the nation’s defense budget to go toward offsetting initial costs of such a system.
She is also campaigning on the idea that more federal dollars should go toward addressing climate change and that the federal government should award tax breaks to people who install solar panels on their homes.
Eliason is also in favor of legalizing marijuana for medicinal and recreational use, reforming the nation’s policing and prison systems and taxing large corporations in the country at an increased rate.
As a self-described democratic socialist runny in a historically conservative district, she has attempted to explain to voters what it means, in her view, to be a democratic socialist instead of shying away from the label.
“I’m not going to take your property, I’m not going to take your guns,” she said. “I want you to go to the doctor and not go bankrupt. I want you to live and to have dignity.”
Kelly, who sits on the House Armed Services Committee and the Agriculture Committee, is now completing his third term in the House. He said some of his biggest accomplishments over the past two years are working to get a fellowship program established in the House for surviving families of military members who died while serving and working to ensure that sweet potato farmers were included in federal COVID-19 relief packages.
If re-elected, Kelly said plans to continue advocating for increased services and benefits for the nation’s veterans and their families and to ensure that trade deals and supply chains benefit Mississippi farmers.
Kelly, who has served in the Mississippi Army National Guard for over 30 years, said if re-elected, he aims to explore establishing childcare services for the children of military members as one of the benefits for military families.
“I’m on the committees where I think I help Mississippi the most,” Kelly said. “I want to continue to focus on helping the military stay ready and fit.”
Kelly offers a stark contrast to his opponent’s vision for healthcare policy. He said that when looking to the future he believes that the federal government should take action to protect coverage for preexisting conditions, but he does not think a universal healthcare system or a single-payer system is the right approach.
“We’ve got to get back where healthcare is between a doctor and a patient and not all these administrative folks who are managing healthcare that do nothing but add to the overhead of the healthcare costs,” Kelly said. “Doctors and patients should determine what type of healthcare happens between patients.”
To secure a fourth term in office, Kelly said he’s been engaging with Northeast Mississippi residents and business leaders while campaigning and touting his office’s constituency services to voters.
The winner of the race will represent Northeast Mississippi in the nation’s Capitol for the next two years. The House race will be near the top of the ballot alongside the presidential election and the U.S. Senate election. The rest of the ballot will also feature three voter referendums and a state judicial race.