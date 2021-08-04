TUPELO • For the third time, Kevan Kirkpatrick has been named the interim director of the BancorpSouth Arena & Conference Center.
The Tupelo Coliseum Commission recently voted to make Kirkpatrick, who was also recently named the assistant director of the coliseum, the interim director until a permanent director can be named.
“This building isn’t about me,” Kirkpatrick told the Daily Journal about the arena. “It’s about our wonderful staff here.”
Kirkpatrick has lived in Tupelo for around 25 years and has been employed by the arena for around 19 years.
Neal McCoy, the director of Tupelo’s Convention and Visitors Bureau, said that he and the coliseum commission have full confidence in Kirkpatrick to lead the arena again on an interim basis.
“He has institutional knowledge and will do a great job,” said McCoy, who also serves as the vice chairman of the coliseum commission.
The coliseum commission is unique from other city boards because it has the sole power to hire and terminate the director of the arena and conference center.
Although the director’s salary is paid with taxpayer dollars, the mayor and the city council do not approve the hire of the director. The mayor’s administration will likely be consulted on the director hire, however.
The coliseum commission has voted to contract with the search firm Venue Solutions Group to help with the search process. McCoy estimated that it will take around six to eight weeks for the commission to name a permanent director to lead the arena and conference center.
After serving as the director for around seven months, Doug Johnson on July 26 announced that he was resigning as director of the arena and conference center to assist with health concerns involving his immediate family members.
“The support from the Tupelo Coliseum Commission has enabled us to expand our content and attract major events for Tupelo coming out of the pandemic,” Johnson previously said. “I am thankful for my time in Tupelo and am confident that this first-class regional event center will flourish under the next director because of the immense support from both city leadership and the commission.”
The new director of the arena will be tasked with using the newly renovated arena and conference center space to safely rebound from the COVID-19 pandemic that largely ground the arts and entertainment industry to a halt last year.
Kirkpatrick said that he and other arena employees are “moving ahead full speed” right now with booking events and conferences at the arena, but are mindful of safety concerns from rising cases with the pandemic.