TUPELO- A new bike rental company is set to open up shop in the downtown area in the next couple of weeks to where citizens can rent a bike by using their smartphone.
Ethan Nolan, the owner of the company, said he plans to install bicycle racks on Fairpark, Front Street and Broadway Street.
“The bikes are in, and we are just hoping to get our bike racks put them in a location,” Nolan said. “There will be 10 sponsors for the company.”
People who wish to rent the bicycles must download the Koloni app through their smartphone device and set up a payment plan on the app. Nolan has not decided on the exact rental price, but said
Nolan is allowed to place the bicycle racks on city property after the Tupelo City Council voted to establish a bike rental ordinance. The city will not own the business, but the city’s main street association will maintain the permits for the bike sharing stations, like King City Cycles. The ordinance also states the business must maintain proper insurance in order to operate.
“I’m just excited about having a young entrepreneur who steps up to the plate to make an investment in our community,” Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association Director Debbie Brangenberg previously told the Daily Journal. “This goes right along with the mayor’s goals and Main Street’s goals for having the ‘cool factor’ in our city.”
Here's the Apple store version of the app: https://apple.co/2Y6oNVi