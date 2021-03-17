TUPELO • Two candidates are competing for the Democratic nomination for the Tupelo City Council’s Ward 2 seat, and each of them share similar ideas about the need for access to affordable housing in the city.
Candice Knowles and Demetra Tubbs Sherer will compete against one another in the Democratic primary on April 6. The winner of the Democratic primary will go on to face Lynn Bryan, the incumbent Republican councilman, in the general election on June 8.
Ward 2 is in the west-central portion of Tupelo and includes the Joyner neighborhood, the Bristow Acres neighborhood, some of the Thomas Street area and the Wilemon Acres subdivision.
The Daily Journal solicited input from Tupelo voters through its “Citizens Agenda,” survey asking what topics voters believe are the most pressing issues in the area.
A majority of voters who responded to the survey indicated they wished to hear thoughts from candidates on access to affordable housing and how the candidates would help lead the city through any economic downturn from the COVID-19 pandemic. The Daily Journal asked each candidate their thoughts on both of those issues.
Candice Knowles
Knowles, 38, is currently employed by BancorpSouth. She’s centered her campaign around bringing different factions of Ward 2 together.
“I do have a passion for the community and want to see people build relationships,” Knowles said.
Knowles unsuccessfully ran for mayor of Tupelo as a Democrat in 2017 and faced outgoing Mayor Jason Shelton in the Democratic primary. Shelton ultimately prevailed in the race, winning 85% of the primary vote.
This time, however, Knowles hopes to mount a successful campaign challenge by advocating for more transparency in city government, working to help increase property values and pushing for more streetlights in the ward.
“My main goal is to let people know that when I’m here, you’re here,” Knowles said. “When I sit in the seat, I’m you.”
On affordable housing, Knowles said she would first have to forge relationships with different groups, such as affordable housing developers and city officials, before formulating any official opinions on the issue.
When asked about helping guide the city through the remainder of the COVID-19 pandemic, Knowles said that she believes the city has done a good job of mostly allowing small businesses to operate how they need to operate during the pandemic, but she thinks the city can help by having more events like “Taste of Tupelo” to showcase the businesses and restaurants.
Demetra Tubbs Sherer
Sherer, 39, is a real estate agent for Tommy Morgan Realtors. She has held various positions at the Tupelo Public School District, Lee County’s drug court, and the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau.
If elected, Sherer said she would arrange to hold programs for the elderly and the youth in Ward 2 at least once a quarter and use part of her city council salary to fund these programs.
“I think the youth are the foundation of our community,” Sherer said. “Something I’m looking to do is have an event at least once a quarter for the youth and partner up with some local organizations so they can show what they do.”
She also said she would like to start a newsletter to keep Ward 2 residents informed and cultivate a “business directory” that highlights various businesses and business owners in the various communities in the ward.
Sherer said she believes Tupelo’s primary issue with affordable housing is that there just is not enough housing in the city in general. But she said she would also have to discuss access to affordable housing with developers and other officials before formulating an opinion on the issue.
“A lot of developers just say that there’s not enough money in affordable housing,” Sherer said. “However, I think funds and finances come and go. But to give someone a safe place to live – you can’t buy that.”
On assisting business through any remaining economic uncertainty with the virus, Sherer said she believes the city could start promoting local businesses in town on a recurring basis to let the community know about different locally owned businesses.