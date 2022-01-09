BALDWYN • Army Pfc. Jimmy Rowland, a native of Baldwyn, was reported missing in action more than 70 years ago during the Korean War.
He was never found, nor were any remains recovered that could be identified as Rowland. He was declared non-recoverable in January 1956.
Last month, Rowland's family was informed that his remains had been accounted for. He will be brought back to Baldwyn and buried on Jan. 15 at Asbury Cemetery with a full military funeral.
"We always wondered if they would find him or anything," said J.B. Williams, 81, Rowland's nephew and oldest living relative. "This is something we've looked forward to for so long. We'd almost give up hope we'd ever see this day come."
In July 1950, Rowland, just 19 at the time, was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division, when he and his unit came under heavy fire while fighting North Korean forces along the Kum River north of Taejon, South Korea. He was first reported wounded in action on July 16, then missing in action. His unit dropped him from the rolls on Aug. 16, 1950.
In February 1951, four sets of remains were recovered at the foot of a bridge west of the Seoul-Taejon main supply route and south of Taepyong-ni. Three of the individuals were identified as casualties from the 19th Infantry Regiment, but the fourth was unable to be identified. Those remains were designated Unknown X-418 Tanggok and were later transported with all of the other unidentified Korean War remains and buried as Unknowns at the National Memorial Cemetery of the Pacific, also known as the Punchbowl, in Honolulu.
In July 2018, historians and anthropologists from the Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency proposed a plan to disinter and identify the 652 Korean War unknown burials from the Punchbowl. X-418 was disinterred March 4, 2019, as part of Phase 1 of the Korean War Identification Project and transferred to the DPAA Laboratory at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii.
To identify Rowland’s remains, scientists from DPAA used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as circumstantial evidence. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA analysis.
"I liked to have fell on the floor when they called and said they'd found his bones and matched them with DNA from two of his aunts," said Williams, who lives in Holly Pond, Alabama.
Rowland’s name is recorded on the American Battle Monument Commission’s Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with the others who are still missing from the Korean War. A rosette will be placed next to his name to indicate he has been accounted for.
More than 7,500 Americans remain unaccounted for from the Korean War.
Jimmy Waters owns Waters Funeral Home in Baldwyn, which is in charge of arrangements.
"We've done military funerals before, prisoners of war," Waters said. "But I can't remember our doing one where a person has been missing this long."
Waters said it's his understanding that Rowland's casket will arrive at the airport in Memphis on Jan. 13, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol will escort it to the funeral home. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. on Jan. 14, and the service will be at 1 p.m. Jan. 15 at the funeral home.
"Then we'll go to Asbury Cemetery for a graveside service," Waters said. "After the minister does his part, the military will do their ceremony — salute the flag, fire the gun, blow the trumpet. It will be a big thing at the cemetery. A big thing."
Williams said his Uncle Jimmy was the youngest of six children born to Bob and Francis Rowland, who lived just north of Baldwyn. All of them are gone now, but Williams estimates there will be 20 to 30 family members, mostly nieces and nephews, at the funeral.
"I feel honored to be in the position I am to help with the funeral," he said. "I just wish his mother and daddy and some of his brothers and sisters could be there."