OXFORD - Multiple generations of activists talked about turning what they’ve learned into action.
Though nearly 900 miles separate them, the Lafayette County Remembrance Project and Georgetown University students are tied by the twin struggles of bringing a voice back to the people impacted. In Lafayette County, that effort has been memorializing seven victims of lynching within their own county limits.
Those efforts started in 2017 when then-Northeastern University law student Kyleen Burke was researching Elwood Higginbotham as part of Northeastern’s Civil Rights and Restorative Justice Project.
“That initial community presentation she did really sparked a fire in a number of people in this community to investigate that history and to learn more about the victims of lynching here and to collaborate on a public history project,” said April Grayson, Community and Capacity-Building Director of the Alluvial Collective.
For Georgetown University, it’s holding the university accountable in following up on vow to help the 272 descendants of enslaved people sold in the 19th century to pay off school debts.
“What we’re seeing, on these hallowed grounds, is a movement growing again,” said Telisa Burt of Oxford. “That’s echoing what you all have been doing with the work of remembrance, with the seeking reparations for our people, finding people and telling the stories of those we didn’t feel were important to know about.”
The Lafayette County Remembrance Project hosted the group of mostly Georgetown University students Thursday evening at the Burns-Belfry Museum & Multicultural Center. Approximately 30 people and eight with Georgetown attended.
The visit, organized by Telisa Burt’s mother Effie Burt, was part of the Georgetown group’s tour of the South around the history of enslavement. Among that group was her granddaughter Nile Blass, student body president and an organizer. Blass and co-organizer Phil Scholer embarked on the trip to ensure descendants are seen as people, not symbols, Blass said.
Since Oxford is her home, bringing the group here was also about showing how communities not viewed as elite or privileged as Georgetown are able to organize in ways that are more authentic and deliberate, Blass said.
The two groups exchanged their work and next steps.
The Lafayette County Remembrance Project’s work is multigenerational and multiracial. It has 25 active participants.
It draws people like Duncan M. Gray III and Terry Hilliard, native Oxonians who, through the group’s work, learned about Oxford’s history in more dramatic ways. The group allowed Hilliard to “have a voice, speak my voice, and not feel oppressed in doing so,” she said.
Also among its members is Antonio Tarrell, a filmmaker and descendant of William Steen, one of the seven documented lynching victims in Lafayette County. Effie Burt wants the group to take away hope from people working together regardless of color.
“There used to be a ‘them’ and ‘us’, but now we are in this together,” Effie Burt said.
Since forming, the project has partnered with the Equal Justice Iniative (EJI) to establish two markers dedicated to lynching victims and connect with the descendants of Elwood Higgingbotham (also known as Elwood Higginbottom). Members also participated in EJI’s Social Collection Project, which collects soil from or near a lynching site to be a tangible display of the racial horror of lynching.
The latest memorial that was unveiled in September lists all seven victims. On April 2, the Lafayette County Remembrance Project will have a marker dedication ceremony on the Oxford Square. The event will have music and include speakers Kiese Laymon, descendants of the victims, representatives with EJI and potentially representation from Northeastern University, who were originally involved in the project.
In October 2019, Georgetown University announced developing a fund to benefit the ancestors, following an April 2019 student referendum to provide reparations. In those two years, however, came something worse than silence, the students said. Instead, they said the university’s actions are causing harm to the descendants by continuously delaying the reconciliation fund effort and calling for racial reconciliation rather than reparations.
“The really unique problem about this is that the descendants didn’t define themselves. Georgetown reached out on its own volition, made promises, and then didn’t deliver,” Blass said. “That is unconscionable.”
The Georgetown University group’s previous stops included visiting the Equal Justice Iniative in Montgomery, Alabama, New Orleans and Maringouin, Louisiana, one of the communities where descendants are located. While it was a week of pain, it was also one of optimism and invigorating their effort to ensure descendants see true action. Speaking with the descendants brought the organizers to “the precipice of having to acknowledge our work and how it’s going to move forward,” Blass said during her presentation.
“I think there are descendants who are ready for action and organizing, and I think it’s just our responsibility to see what we have in terms of resources, in terms of allyship and collaboration, that we can do to uplift and support that,” Blass said. “I think we’ve done enough looking and waiting and holding the expectation that Georgetown will . . . take responsibility or do so separate from our influence or from our demands, so now it’s all about what we do.”