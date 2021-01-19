OXFORD • The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved the placement of a marker dedicated to lynching victims on the grounds of the Lafayette County Courthouse, signaling the conclusion of a topic that’s been in the works for over a year.
The marker is the culmination of work by the Lynching Memorialization in Lafayette County Committee, a group of Lafayette County citizens, who have worked to tell long overlooked stories of lynching victims.
The committee has partnered with the Equal Justice Initiative, a legal aid organization that seeks to reframe the narrative around lynching and racial terror events that occurred throughout the South, to establish a marker on county property that contains the names of seven Black men lynched in Lafayette County.
To place the marker on county property, though, the committee had to seek approval of the Lafayette supervisors, a task which stretched well over a year because of reservations of some elected officials to the language of the proposed marker.
In 2019, the Board approved the project on the condition that the Mississippi Department of Archives and History approved the placement since the courthouse is a historic site. The board also asked the group to tweak some wording on the marker. Both conditions were met when the committee approached the Supervisors in December seeking approval.
But last month, the board delayed a final vote on the marker after District 3 Supervisor David Rikard raised concerns over one of the lynching victims being included on the marker because he was allegedly “caught red-handed” committing an “extremely violent” crime.
Rikard said the man, Lawson Patton, was caught killing a woman and almost killing the woman’s daughter, according to an old newspaper clipping.
“I don’t want to memorialize anyone for doing a horrific act,” Rikard said at the time.
There are scant details about Patton, who was sometimes referred to as Nelse Patton in documents. News articles describe claim he was accused of murdering a white woman in 1908, but never convicted for it. Instead of receiving due process under the law, a mob of white citizens seized Patton and hanged him.
According to the New York Times’ account of the lynching, W.V. Sullivan, a former U.S. Senator who represented Mississippi, led a white mob to kill Patton and said that he was “glad of it,” even if Patton handn’t been convicted in a courtroom.
“I don’t care what investigation is made, or what are the consequences,” Sullivan told the Times. “I am willing to stand them. I wouldn’t mind standing the consequences any time for lynching a man who cut a white woman’s throat. I will lead a mob in such a case any time.”
District 4 Supervisor Chad McLarty in 2019 also had concerns over some language in the marker, but has said he and the committee worked together to resolve his concerns.