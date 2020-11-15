ORWOOD • As Effie Burt scraped the top of the soil on land her family has owned for decades, she can’t help but think how proud her parents would be that people of different generations and races are coming together to memorialize the victim of a racial terror act that took place near their property 130 years ago.
Burt, who was part of the first integrated classroom in her high school in Lafayette County, constantly hears in her head the teachings of her parents saying to love everyone and treat everyone fairly. But she believes that this advice needs especially to be heard today.
Even though her mother’s memory is fading and her father has passed away, their legacy and mission of equality still lives on as 15 people sang, prayed and read poems on their property to memorialize a victim of lynching.
“I just know they would be happy for this day,” Burt said of her parents.
Burt on Friday allowed about 15 people to perform a soil collection ceremony on her childhood home in the Orwood community in the county to commemorate the tragic death of William McGregory, a Black man who was lynched near the area in 1890 by a mob of white citizens.
The event was a part of The Soil Collection Project in partnership with the Equal Justice Initiative, a legal aid organization that is seeking to reshape the narrative centered around lynchings and acts of racial terror.
“This is important because it lifts up stories that have been hidden for so long,” said April Grayson, the director of community and capacity building for the William Winter Institute for Racial Reconciliation.
The collection ceremony allows groups to gather soil from a site near where a lynching occurred and place it in a jar, where it will be put on display for further education and as a way to reckon with the horrific legacy of lynchings.
According to research compiled by the Equal Justice Institute, a group of white citizens seized McGregory in 1890 when a white woman traveling to her Lafayette County home claimed that a Black man “ordered her to halt” and followed her. The woman then alleged that the man attempted to assault her, and people believed McGregory was to blame.
After being accused of the attempted assault, he was taken captive by the mob of citizens and brought before a local magistrate to await judgement, even though little concrete evidence existed that he committed a crime.
In the middle of the court proceedings, the mob kidnapped McGregory and decided they themselves should instead administer justice without a ruling from the magistrate. After unlawfully taking McGregory from the court, the men then shot him multiple times. After dying, the men hanged him in the Orwood community, all without granting him due process under the law.
Since he was never formally charged with any offense, convicted of a crime in court or afforded due process under the law, many believe McGregory’s race is what likely led to his death. Despite illegal actions taken by the white mob, there are no records to suggest that the men were ever held accountable for McGregory’s death.
It is not known if McGregory has any direct descendants or relatives still living, but his death undoubtedly caused trauma and pain to those around him. The group gathered hopes that once his story his shared more, any surviving relatives can come forward.
“By hanging this young man, it cut his whole bloodline off,” said Alonzo Hilliard at the Friday event. “That’s so sad to me. When that was cut off, it cut so many things off.”
Little attention was given to McGregory’s death, but the attention it did draw from local media at the time chose to cast the white men in the mob in a positive light by calling them “vigilant citizens” yet choose to use derogatory terms like “fiend” and “demon” to describe McGregory.
McGregory is one of 654 African Americans to have been lynched in Mississippi between 1877 and 1950, with seven of those occurring in Lafayette County.
A group of Oxford and Lafayette County citizens make up the Lynching Memorialization in Lafayette County committee, which working to tell the stories of the seven lynching victims, erect markers detailing the stories and spark conversations about racial justice.
But the group’s work has not just allowed people to delve into dark moments in history. For some observers of the event and participants in the committee, their work has sparked serious discussion about what work remains to be done for equal justice and place a proper lens into events taking place today.
In 2020, African Americans still rank below white Americans in many categories such as home ownership levels and median household income and rank above them in maternal mortality levels and incarceration rates.
“All we want is a little justice,” said Edward Hill, a participant at the event who grew up in the Orwood community.
Hill said he’s glad the event allows healing to take place, but it’s also a painful reminder of the work that still needs to be done for justice and equality. He said that when he first registered to vote in 1961, he had to pass a literacy test and pay a poll tax. Now, he believes that Black voters are still being suppressed.
“I don’t hate people,” Hill said. “But I do hate the system.”
Two years ago, the committee was able to erect a monument in Oxford to Elwood Higginbottom, the last known person to have been lynched in Lafayette County. But the group plans to tell more overlooked stories of the county’s lynching victims and have more conversations of healing and racial justice.
The next step is for one of the jars of collected soil to go to an exhibit at the Equal Justice Initiative and the other collected jar will be placed in another significant place in Lafayette County that has yet to be determined by the memorialization committee.
Before each of the participants left the area where McGregory is believed to have been lynched, each one placed a stone around the soil that was dug to signify that a part of them will be with McGregory’s memory and that he is now a part of them.
Gail Stratton, an Oxford resident, at the event said that rocks can be used to build things up for good or to destroy and tear things down, but she hopes the stones will symbolize building blocks of harmony for the future.
“My prayer is that our words and our deeds will be walkways between our houses and that we can build peace,” said Gail Stratton, before she put her stone down.