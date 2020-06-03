OXFORD • An unidentified number of people have threatened to damage certain county-owned property in Lafayette County and the Confederate monument that stands in the Square in Oxford, according to Lafayette County Sheriff Joey East.
The first-term sheriff told the Daily Journal that law enforcement officers are now monitoring the statue and some county-owned property. Entrances to the Lafayette County Courthouse have been roped off after 5 p.m. so that people cannot go onto the property after business has closed for the day.
“We’re just trying to keep people from destroying anything and, hopefully, preventing any type of conflict,” East told the Daily Journal.
East, the former Oxford Police Department chief, said that the law enforcement agency believed the threat to be viable, so he felt the need to tighten security in the area.
“Hopefully, we’ll get everything opened back up soon,” he said.
Even though the statue is in the Oxford city limits, the statue stands on county-owned property.
In 2017, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors requested an opinion from the Mississippi Attorney General's Office on whether the county board had the authority to relocate the monument on the Square.
The opinion stated that the board did have the authority to relocate the monument to a more "suitable" location, but it cannot remove the statue.
Governing bodies are not allowed to simply remove any war monument, including Confederate monuments, according a state law, the Mississippi Military Memorial Protection Act, that was passed and signed into law in 2004 by former Gov. Haley Barbour.
The new security measures on the Square come at a time when a former graduate student of the University of Mississippi allegedly spray painted “spiritual genocide” on the Confederate monument on the college campus.
Zach Borenstein was arrested by the University Police Department on Saturday afternoon and charged with “injuring, destroying or defacing certain property, public buildings, schools, churches or property,” according to a statement from a university spokesman.
On Monday, Borenstein’s bond was set at $5,000, by Lafayette County Court. Arielle Hudson, a recent graduate of the university, organized a GoFundMe fundraiser to help offset his bond payment.
Other Confederate monuments around the country have recently been vandalized and damaged.