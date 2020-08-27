OXFORD • As questions from residents and elected officials continue to mount about ownership of an embattled Confederate statue, the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors met behind closed doors Thursday but remained publicly silent.
The Daily Journal reported last week that the Oxford Board of Aldermen wrote to county leaders raising questions about the ownership of a Confederate monument prominently located at the middle of the Square in Oxford. The monument has long been thought to be the property of Lafayette County.
Oxford officials, however, say some evidence indicates that the city rather than the county may own the controversial statute.
Lafayette supervisors met Thursday morning and excluded the public before discussing potential litigation related to county property.
David O’Donnel, the county’s attorney, did not on Thursday provide any more details about the nature of the litigation and neither did he publicly identify the county property in question.
Oxford's letters to the county have not thus far made any threat of litigation related to the monument. Multiple people familiar with the situation said that there have been no discussions among city officials indicating a wish to litigate the issue of ownership through the courts.
Last month, Lafayette supervisors unanimously rejected calls to relocate the Confederate monument away from its current location.
Oxford city leaders then wrote to the county supervisors on July 29 indicating that researching was ongoing over ownership of the monument and inviting the county to participate in discussions over the matter.
The letter also asserted that the city’s chief operations officer, Bart Robinson, attempted to set up a meeting with the county, but he was unable to do so.
“This board does not believe it can or should ignore calls from the LOU community for the City of Oxford’s consideration of the issue of ownership,” the city leaders wrote. “However, we believe that legal ownership is an issue that should be discussed with the County before a decision is made by the City, and before the City considers the follow-on question of location of the statue, if that consideration is appropriate.”
On August 18, the city then wrote to Lafayette supervisors again. That letter said that the county has “not provided any information about its claim of ownership of any property on the Oxford Square, and the County has not agreed to either set a formal or informal meeting to discuss the issue further.”
The letter also highlighted an agreement between the county and the city that took place in 1868 in which the public Square was handed over from the county to the city “in fee simple forever.” As part of that deal, the city would maintain the Square and enact necessary ordinances to maintain it, and that the city would cede the property back to the county as needed for the construction of a county courthouse.
However, no such request was ever made, according to the city.
On Thursday, supervisors declined to answer questions about what they discussed in the executive session and about the city’s correspondence. They said that there would be something to report on at a later date.
Through a public records request, the Daily Journal has obtained email correspondence between O’Donnell, the county attorney, and officials at the Mississippi Department of Archives and History. In the emails, the county attorney inquired as to whether the state agency possessed any material relevant to ownership of the property on which the Confederate monument sits.
Eric Reisman, a survey manager for MDAH, told O’Donnell that he could not find documentation pertaining to the parcel and suggested the county try to find more definitive answers through the county clerk’s office.
“Unfortunately, we don't have any documentation pertaining to the ownership of individual parcels within the Courthouse Square Historic District,” Resiman said. “For more contemporary districts we sometimes have this information on hand. However, Courthouse Square is a very early district, listed in 1980, so it's not surprising that some information is remiss.”
The Oxford aldermen have asked the county for a meeting, but if the supervisors do not wish to discuss the monument, aldermen have said they would “appreciate notification of that decision prior to the city's regular meeting on September 15."