OXFORD • The Lafayette County Board of Supervisors continues to lay claim over the Square property where an embattled Confederate monument sits, rebuffing recent questions raised by the Oxford Board of Aldermen about ownership of the area.
In a Sept. 8 letter sent to Oxford officials, Lafayette County supervisors assert that based on a review of “all available records” they believe that the public Square, where the moment is located, remains under county ownership. The letter from supervisors does not address the documentary evidence cited by city leaders about the monument property but does press several points of criticism.
“Reacting to what it openly acknowledges as political pressure,” the letter states, “the City professes to raise the issue of ‘ownership’ of the memorial and the area where it is located and, by doing so, attempts to introduce a ‘legal issue’, motivated by purely political expediency, where a legal issue of ownership simply does not exist."
County supervisors further accuse Oxford's municipal leadership of stoking tensions between local governments.
“This is unfortunate in the County’s view because the manner, substance, and time of the City’s July and August letters undermines the County and City relations to the detriment of our community, and needlessly adds to the associated costs and other resources already spent on this issue," said the letter.
According to the minutes of the county board’s Aug. 3 meeting, the supervisors, in executive session, unanimously authorized the hiring of an “archives researcher” for no more than $1,000 to review records at the Mississippi Department of Archives and History regarding the county courthouse grounds. The Sept. 8 letter, which was signed by all five supervisors, does not cite any findings of this researcher, and it was not immediately known if the research did uncover any relevant documents.
However, the Daily Journal did obtain through a public records request emails in which officials with the state Archives and History Department told the Lafayette County attorney that documents related to ownership of the Square property could not be found within the department's holdings.
Officials from Lafayette County did not immediately return a request for comment for this story.
The Sept. 8 letter from supervisors, obtained through a public records request, is the most recent correspondence between the city and county over ownership of the Oxford Square. On July 29, the Oxford Board of Aldermen sent a letter to the county indicating that research over the ownership of the property was ongoing and inviting the county to participate in discussions over the matter.
On August 18, the city wrote to Lafayette supervisors again. This letter said that the county has “not provided any information about its claim of ownership of any property on the Oxford Square, and the County has not agreed to either set a formal or informal meeting to discuss the issue further.”
The letter also highlighted an agreement between the county and the city that took place in 1868 in which the public Square was handed over from the county to the city “in fee simple forever.” As part of that deal, the city would maintain the Square and enact necessary ordinances to maintain it, and that the city would cede the property back to the county as needed for the construction of a county courthouse.
However, no such request was ever made, according to the city.
The Oxford aldermen asked the county for a meeting, but said if the supervisors did not wish to discuss the monument, they city officials have said they would “appreciate notification of that decision prior to the city’s regular meeting on September 15.”
Now that the city received correspondence from the county prior to its Sept. 15 meeting, Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill in a statement to the Daily Journal said the city has not determined its next step regarding the property.