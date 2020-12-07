OXFORD • Lafayette County officials on Monday night delayed final approval of a marker to lynching victims proposed to be located at the Lafayette County Courthouse, citing concerns that one of the men currently listed on the proposed marker was accused of committing a crime.
At its regular meeting this week, David Rikard, the county’s District 3 supervisor, said he had concerns with Lawson Patton, a Black man who was lynched in Lafayette County 1908, being included on the marker because he was “caught red handed” committing an “extremely violent” crime.
“I don’t want to memorialize anyone for doing a horrific act,” Rikard said.
Lafayette supervisors in 2019 first heard a proposal to erect the lynching memorial and voted to forward the language of the memorial to the Mississippi Department of Archives and History for approval. However, the resolution passed by the supervisors specified that supervisors retained final approval of the marker’s language.
The group wanting to place the marker on the courthouse lawn is the Lynching Memorialization in Lafayette County Committee, which has partnered with the Equal Justice Initiative, a legal aid organization seeking to reshape the narrative around lynchings and acts of racial terror.
According to members of the memorialization committee, MDAH has approved of the language on the marker, and the board now must give its final stamp of approval.
The committee has worked with the board for roughly a year in trying to place the marker on the courthouse lawn. Rikard said he is not opposed to the marker being placed on the courthouse lawn, but he likely will not vote in favor of the marker if Patton’s name is left on there.
Although official details remain scant about Patton, who was sometimes referred to as Nelfe Patton in documents, news articles describe that he was accused of murdering a white woman in 1908. Instead of receiving due process under the law, a mob of white citizens took the law into their own hands by seizing Patton and hanging him.
During the time that the lynching occurred, newspapers often sensationalized criminal accusations against African Americans, used derogatory language to describe the accused, heralded the actions of white mobs and were often complicit in white supremacy.
According to the New York Times’ account of the lynching, W.V. Sullivan, a former U.S. Senator who represented Mississippi, led a white mob to kill Patton and that he was “glad of it.”
“I don’t care what investigation is made, or what are the consequences,” Sullivan told the Times. “I am willing to stand them. I wouldn’t mind standing the consequences any time for lynching a man who cut a white woman’s throat. I will lead a mob in such a case any time.”
April Grayson, a member of the memorialization committee and the director of the director of community and capacity building for the William Winter Institute for Racial Reconciliation, said that purpose of the marker was not to memorialize Patton’s actions, but to speak to a “large issue that no one was given the due process of law.”
“I’m happy that the board is eager to continue discussing the marker,” Grayson told the Daily Journal.
Although official input has not been solicited, she told board members at the meeting that it is unlikely the entire memorialization committee would agree to removing a name from the marker.
This is now the second time a Lafayette supervisor has taken issue with portions of the lynching memorial. In 2019, District 4 Supervisor Chad McLarty said he had issues with portions of the language related to a different name on the marker. He and the committee worked together to resolve any issues with the marker.
The board at the Monday meeting also approved for a monument dedicated to law enforcement officers who have been killed in the line of duty to be placed on the lawn and enacted a policy to halt any future monuments to be placed on the courthouse lawn, with the exception of the lynching marker.
Rikard is expected to meet with members of the committee in the future to discuss the marker.