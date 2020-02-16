TUPELO • For the second time in as many years, a multi-million-dollar development is under scrutiny by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.
The developer for Landmark Lifestyles on North Gloster Street has been linked to three MDEQ violations for failure to comply with permits related to stormwater runoff, sediment controls and erosion.
Landmark is a $50-million project that will include senior living residences, hotels, restaurants and retail shops.
In May 2018, MDEQ sent developer Bruce Patel a previous Notice of Violations over similar missteps.
The 28-acre project backs up to Legion Lake, and residents around the lake, as well as American Legion Post 49, had voiced concerns about runoff sullying the lake.
Two years ago, MDEQ had received a plan from Patel to mitigate the issues, but apparently the problems have resurfaced.
Mike Pettigrew, the Legion 49 post commander, said his and others’ concerns about the project have never lessened.
“We said from the beginning that we didn’t care what was being built,” he said. “What we did care about was the impact on Legion Lake, and our concerns have unfortunately come true.”
MDEQ, following some complaints, revisited the Lifestyles site Jan. 28. An inspector from the agency, along with Pettigrew and a representative of Shanti Construction, conducted the inspection.
The inspector found the following:
• Failure to implement a stormwater pollution prevention plan as required.
”The silt fencing was not implemented as laid out in the site-specific SWPPP,” the inspector wrote.
• Erosion and sediment controls have not been maintained.
• Required weekly inspections following an MDEQ checklist have not been done.
According to the MDEQ report, dated Feb. 5, MDEQ “determined that sediment was leaving the construction site and discharging into Legion Lake.”
The report noted that the SWPPP site plan showed silt fetching around the perimeter of the project site, but some sections of the silt fencing were “non-functional due to a lack of timely maintenance. The silt fencing was down and or impaired, and storm drains did not have specified sediment barriers.”
The 25-page report included 20 pages of photographs of the site, with some noting the discoloration of Legion Lake from sediment coming from the construction site.
Patel, according to the letter, has 10 days from the receipt of the report to respond to the alleged violations. Included in his response is a course of action to correct the violations or reasons why he doesn’t believe the violations exist.
Contacted by the Daily Journal, Patel said the issues were “sorted out,” but declined to comment further.
MDEQ said it will review Patel’s responses before deciding if “further action is warranted.”