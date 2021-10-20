TUPELO • Candidates running for office often pledge to cut wasteful government practices; if Larry McCord is elected to the Lee County Board of Supervisors, he wants to pick up literal waste in Lee County.
McCord, a local draftsman, told the Daily Journal that he entered the special election to become the next District 3 supervisor because he continues to be disappointed in the amount of litter that often peppers city and county roads.
“I think we need to get a litter department in the county that would not only do the county’s work but help some of the cities out,” McCord said. “We have a litter problem.”
In addition to using more county employees to pick up litter, McCord believes the county can also use more prisoners housed at the Lee County Adult Jail to pick up trash.
McCord wants to use experience to examine plans for new jail
One of the most important topics the new District 3 supervisor will have to help address is what to do about the contentious jail. The current facility, which the county sheriff has frequently complained is in disrepair, has consistently proved to be a thorny topic for county leaders, and the board has failed to come up with a solution.
McCord said he would use his experience in architecture and drafting to try and find out as many details as possible about any potential plan for a new jail before voting on it. He would also work with architects contracted by the county to try and get costs down.
“We need a good jail. We need a good sheriff’s department,” McCord said. “We need a good court system, and they have to be paid for. But it comes down to what I’ve been saying, and that’s the details.”
McCord said he wants supervisors to work together on the jail and try to find a solution that everyone can agree with instead facing a potential divided board and a split vote.
Other county officials have proposed taking on bonded debt to build a new jail, renovate the library and repair county roads. McCord agrees with this line of thinking because it avoids certain projects being “placed on the backburner.”
McCord against growing medical marijuana in the county for now
Another issue the supervisors may face is medical marijuana. The Mississippi Legislature has agreed on a draft of a medical marijuana program that includes a provision that would allow the Lee County Board of Supervisors to prohibit dispensaries, processing facilities and growing centers from operating in the unincorporated communities in the county.
Whether or not state lawmakers will pass a medical marijuana program this fall during a special session or during its regular session in January is unknown, but legislators have largely said they expect a program to pass soon.
McCord is skeptical of medical marijuana facilities opening up in the unincorporated communities and believes they could pose unintended consequences.
“If you put facilities out there that are selling it, I just don’t see how they could ever control keeping children away from it and other people,” McCord said. “I’m going to be against it in the county at this point in my life.”
Voters last year overwhelmingly voted in favor of Initiative 65, a citizen sponsored referendum that laid out a medical marijuana program. However, the Mississippi Supreme Court later tossed the initiative out on a technicality.
McCord said his objection to medical cannabis is more of a moral issue for him, and he has questions about how the county could regulate facilities on a local level.
About the special election
There are no party primaries in a special election, and all candidates must run without a partisan affiliation. Qualified candidates will appear on the Nov. 2 ballot, and if no single candidate receives an outright majority of the vote, a runoff election will be conducted on Nov. 23 between the two candidates who receive the largest share of the votes.
The winner of the race will serve the remainder of former Lee County supervisor Todd Jordan’s term on the board and will be up for re-election in 2023 for a full four-year term.
Absentee ballots are currently available with the Lee County Circuit Clerk for certain voters. The deadline to vote by absentee is noon Saturday, Oct. 30.