Mississippi Education Proposed Social Study Revisions

Lauren Smith addresses an audience attending the Mississippi Department of Education public comment hearing about proposed revisions to the state's academic standards for social studies, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at the Mississippi Agricultural Museum in Jackson, Miss.

 ROGELIO V. SOLIS I AP

TUPELO — A Tupelo defense attorney recently subpoenaed Lauren Smith, a candidate running for the state Legislature, to testify in a criminal case involving a Democratic member of the Tupelo City Council for allegedly violating an election statute.

Newsletters

Tags

Recommended for you